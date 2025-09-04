Fan Vote Now Open: Rodrigo Lopez Nominated for Player of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On Thursday, USL Championship announced that Republic FC midfielder Rodrigo Lopez has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for August. Voting is open now through Monday, September 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT at USLChampionship.com. A fan vote comprises 51% of the poll, and the remainder will be conducted by the USL Technical Committee and National Media Panel.

Lopez finished the month tied for the league lead with five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists), adding his name to the scoresheet in each of his four appearances in August. On August 2, he helped Sacramento claim its first road win over San Antonio FC with an assist on Cristian Parano's stoppage time goal. The following week, he netted his 40th career regular season goal with the game-winner over Monterey Bay FC.

He hit another career milestone against NorCal rival Oakland Roots on August 16 with a goal and an assist, making him just the fourth player in league history to record at least 40 goals and 50 assists in the regular season. Lopez closed out the month with his fifth assist of the season on August 30 as he set up Khori Bennett's first goal in the team's 2-0 win over New Mexico United.

This is RoRo's first Player of the Month nomination since he claimed the award in August 2022. He is the third Republic FC player to be up for it this season, joining teammates Russell Cicerone and Danny Vitiello, who was voted the top player in July.

Lopez and Republic FC are back in action this Saturday with an interconference matchup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

The squad will stay out on the road for the Semifinal Round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, taking on Rhode Island FC on Wednesday, September 10. That match kicks off from Centreville Bank Stadium at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.







