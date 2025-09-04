Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC makes its return to the Bluegrass State, taking on Lexington SC on Friday, September 5, at 6 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium. The match will stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

This is the third all-time matchup between the two clubs and the first since the 2023 USL League One season. NCFC currently holds an undefeated record over Lexington SC, sitting at 2W-0L-1D.

Hartford Athletic defeated NCFC at home, 3-2, in Week 26 after scoring the match-winning goal in stoppage time. With the loss, NCFC fell to fourth place with a record of 10W-8L-3D (33 points) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Oalex Anderson and Raheem Somersall both scored in the loss. This was Anderson's third goal of the season and Somersall's first in USL Championship play. It was also the first goal for Somersall since he scored the match-tying goal in the 2023 USL League One Championship game.

Somersall became the 14th NCFC player to score this season, with Pedro Dolabella leading with seven goals and Evan Conway following with six.

SCOUTING LEXINGTON

In its first season in the USL Championship, Lexington has put itself in playoff positioning with a record of 7W-8L-7D (28 points), occupying seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

The Lexington attack has scored 23 goals this season, tied for 19th overall in the league. Cory Burke leads the attack with four goals, while Kieran Sargeant has four assists and created 27 chances.

Logan Ketterer and Brooks Thompson have split time this season in the net. Both keepers have appeared in 11 matches, combining for 47 saves on 74 shots faced, while conceding 28 goals and recording seven clean sheets. The seven clean sheets are tied for sixth most in the league.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC returns home for its BBQ, Bourbon, Beer night, presented by Sir Walter Chevrolet, matching up with Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.







