Match Preview: Rhode Island vs. Charleston

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Charleston Battery hit the road to close out the month against Rhode Island FC on Sat., Aug. 30, in Week 26 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Centreville Bank Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET and the match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Saturday marks the second time Charleston and Rhode Island face each other after the Battery claimed a 2-0 win at Patriots Point in March. Cal Jennings bagged a brace in the first half to power Charleston to victory.

The Battery (15W-4L-2D, 47pts) head to the Ocean State on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating Loudoun United FC. 4-1, in Week 25. Charleston scored early and often with four different goalscorers: Jeremy Kelly and Cal Jennings in the first half, and Arturo Rodriguez and MD Myers in the second half. It was a key result, bringing the Battery within one point in the Players' Shield race.

Rhode Island (5W-10L-6D, 21pts) return home after a 3-0 road loss to Hartford Athletic on Saturday. Dubbed 'El Clamico' by supporters of both teams, Hartford commanded much of the evening after scoring in just the 6th minute. It marked Rhode Island's first loss to their New England rivals in the five all-time meetings.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in second and Rhode Island are in ninth.

Storylines of the Match

ECF Rematch - Saturday will be another rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, which Saturday's hosts won, 1-2, back in November. In the first meeting since that playoff match on March 15, Cal Jennings made his formal introduction to the Patriots Point faithful with a pair of goals before the 40th minute.

Brief Series History - Rhode Island entered the Championship just last year but they have clashed with Charleston four times already. The all-time series is split at one win apiece and two draws, with the first two fixtures ending in stalemates. Charleston's only trip to Rhode Island was a scoreless draw amid rain-soaked and chilly conditions in April 2024.

First Visit to the New Stadium - This weekend will be the Battery's first visit to Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island's new state-of-the-art ground in Pawtucket. The 10,500-seat turf stadium sits right along the Seekonk River and opened its doors this past May, becoming the club's home after competing at Bryant University last year.

Playoff Implications - With a Magic Number of 2, the Battery can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a draw at Rhode Island FC, having already claimed the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who sit at a maximum of 48 points. Rhode Island, on the other hand, are on the outside looking in. They are two points out of the last playoff spot, which is currently held by Indy Eleven, and will be aiming to make the most of the nine remaining league games to get above the line.

Battery's Away Form - Charleston currently sport the league's second-best away record at 6W-3L-2D (20pts), one point out from Louisville's away record. The Battery will look to maintain that form this weekend against the defending Eastern Conference Title-Holders, whose home record is 3W-7L-1D this year.

Jennings on Target Again - Cal Jennings was back on the scoresheet with his first league goal since May 24 when he found the back of the net against Loudoun. It was his 12th tally of the year, which returns him atop the Championship leaderboard for a tie in the Golden Boot race. Jennings is still the league's overall goal contribution leader (17; 12 goals, five assists).

Rubio on the Double - Rubio Rubín became the third Battery player to notch a multi-assist game this year after providing two helpers in Charleston's win over Loudoun. Rubín has tallied two goals and two assists in his last five league contests.

Fort Patriots Point - While the Battery are on the road this weekend, a note for their current home form is warranted. Last weekend's win over Loudoun moved Charleston's home winning streak in league play to nine consecutive victories. The Battery's current streak is the seventh-longest regular season home winning streak in Championship history, with the record being Orlando City SC's run of 13 straight in 2014.

Ycaza Milestone Watch - Emilio Ycaza is closing in on 150 matches played in the USL Championship regular season. Heading into this weekend, the midfielder has 147 appearances to his name.

Sanchez Unavailable - Rhode Island's Aldair Sanchez has been suspended for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against Hartford Athletic. Sanchez, the team's co-leader in league matches played, will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.

MATCH INFO

Rhode Island FC vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, August 30 - 7 p.m. ET Kickoff

Centreville Bank Stadium

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network! The Golazo Network can be accessed for free via the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section), Pluto TV, Roku TV, Paramount+ app (no subscription needed), the PlutoTV app or on the channel's website: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-golazo-network







