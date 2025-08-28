Indy Eleven Edge out Miami FC 3-2 in Playoff Race Clash

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC came up short in their trip to Indianapolis, being brought to a 3-2 defeat by The Eleven. Once again, despite dominating in possession and creating more chances, Miami did not match Indy's efficiency in front of goal. Following the match, the South Beach side now sit at a 5-5-11 record and are three points shy of the final playoff seed.

This was a crucial test for Miami, with both sides entering the contest level on points and only one place off the final playoff spot. The match also marked a new era in goal for the South Florida side, as Argentine keeper Nico Campisi made his debut after arriving from Tampa Bay.

Following kickoff, there was early action on both ends. Campisi had his first intervention as Miami's keeper, punching out a dangerous cross. Indy nearly struck first in the 6th minute when Quinn's header rattled the crossbar. Minutes later, having just returned to the starting eleven following an injury, Captain Sebastian Blanco went down and was subbed off. Gavilanes replaced the veteran and Vazquez shifted into the central role.

Miami needed to find a way to capitalize on The Eleven's bad defensive record, and that came in the form of Francisco Bonfiglio. Vazquez received the ball in the midfield after great passing interchanges with the defense. With great pace he reached the edge of the box, where he threaded a picture perfect pass to Bonfiglio. The Argentine marksman tucked it into the net for his 12th goal of the season, tying Goodrum and Jennings for first place.

The advantage sparked urgency from Indy, who continued pressing for an equalizer. Miami absorbed this momentum and were able to find chances, with Ricketts sending a close shot over the bar. Campisi came up big with an instinctive save on a volley in the 38th, but pressure finally paid off just before halftime. A foul in the box by Cardona on Jack Blake gave Indy a penalty, which Blake converted in the 45th minute to send the match into the break level at 1-1.

The second half opened with intensity, and Miami nearly regained the lead when Danco sent a long pass to Melano, who smashed a strike off the bar. Instead, Indy turned the game around. In the 50th minute, Hogan rose highest to head in a free kick delivery, and Blake added his second of the night with a long-range effort in the 68th minute to make it 3-1. Miami responded with urgency, pushing numbers forward and creating chances, including a Bonfiglio header in the 74th that went just wide.

Their persistence was finally rewarded in stoppage time. A thunderous strike from Deian Verón hit off the post and fell kindly to substitute Kevin Hoyos, who scored in the 91st minute to cut the deficit to 3-2. Despite a late push, Miami could not find the equalizer.

Miami finished the night with 58% possession, 19 shots to Indy's 10, and 375 completed passes, yet once again lacked precision in the final third. On the positive side, Campisi impressed in his debut with three key saves and confident handling throughout. But the narrow loss extended Miami's frustrations, leaving them outside the playoff picture momentarily despite another performance filled with effort and promise.

The Miami FC now head to Virginia, where they face off against 4th place Loudoun United FC. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, August 30th at 7:00 PM at Segra Field. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.