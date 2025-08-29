Match Preview: Republic FC at New Mexico United

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The Indomitable Club continues its five-match away streak this Saturday with a Western Conference clash against New Mexico United. It marks the club's third match in just 11 days - a stretch that included nearly 8,000 total miles traveled, a thrilling Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal, and a hard-fought loss to El Paso Locomotive FC, Republic's first defeat since June.

Last Saturday's loss marked an end to Republic FC's seven-game undefeated streak. The two Western sides battled in a tightly contested match marked by early defensive strength from the Indomitable Club and multiple missed opportunities on both sides. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello provided a stellar performance, with six saves, including a save of the week-nominated moment in the 41st minute, where he punched away a powerful header attempt from El Paso's Kofi Twumasi. Los Locos opened the scoring shortly after with a left-footed strike from Gabi Torres after sustained pressure. Republic FC nearly equalized before halftime when Lewis Jamieson's corner kick was sent into the mix for a back-heel flick by Lee Desmond, but the attempt curled above the crossbar.

Despite a strong second-half push led by substitutes Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr coming onto the pitch, Republic FC wouldn't find the net. El Paso's defense held firm in stoppage time to secure the win.

"We had an off night," says Head Coach Neill Collins. "I don't think we've had very many this year, so we'll just get ready to dust ourselves off and go again." The gaffer continues, "The mentality of the group's been very good and I think we learned a couple of things tonight about ourselves...we're coming down the final stages of the regular season so we'll make those reflections and then get ready for New Mexico."

There's no schedule slow-down for the Indomitable Club as its next two weeks are filled with four matches - the first three keeping Neill Collins' squad on the road, including the Jägermister Cup Semifinal in Rhode Island.

"The best teams around the world play the most games, and they travel the most because they're in multiple competitions towards the end...and that's where we want to be. So we need to approach it with the right attitude - which we always do," says Republic FC captain Lee Desmond.

Know Your Opponent - New Mexico United

This weekend, New Mexico United hosts Republic FC after a battling 0-0 draw with league leaders Louisville City FC.

United Goalkeeper, Kris Shakes had a standout performance in Saturday's match, facing 20 shots from the USL Championship leaders and earning two critical saves. The first came in stoppage time of the first half, and the other came in the dying moments of the match, where Shakes punched away a quick shot by LouCity's Amadou Dia - securing the clean sheet.

New Mexico's starting XI featured newly signed defender Kipp Keller, on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC. Keller made a strong debut on the backline, helping to keep LouCity off the scoresheet.

In the 72nd minute, forward Luther Archimède also made his United debut. A familiar face to Republic FC, as Archimède previously spent two seasons (2022-2023) with the Indomitable Club, and scored 12 goals throughout his campaign in Old Glory Red.

Also on Tuesday, New Mexico announced another new signee with the acquisition of LouCity midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr. - this marks three newly signed faces for United - all three announced in the past week.

Despite New Mexico seeing a six-match winning streak earlier in the spring and holding a top position in the conference for weeks, United has seen a different pattern in the latter half of the 2025 campaign. The western side now sits in the 7th position, having failed to produce a win in their last six games in the USL Championship. United will be looking to break this streak with a win against Republic FC on Saturday and walk away with three points to secure their spot above the playoff line.

Head-to-head

Saturday's match will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two Western Conference sides, with the series currently standing a 7-3-2 record. The teams last faced off in the 2025 season opener, where the Indomitable Club staged a thrilling comeback to win in front of a sold-out crowd at Heart Health Park. Highlights from that match included a penalty goal by Russell Cicerone-his first of five this season-and a debut goal by Scottman Lewis Jamieson, making him the 18th Republic FC player to do so.

Overview: SAC @ NM

Date: Saturday, August 30

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Isotopes Park

Watch: FOX40+ Smart TV App, FOX40.com, FOX40 Mobile App, ESPN+, Antenna 40.2

Know Your Club - Republic FC







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.