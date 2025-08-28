Phoenix Rising Adds Defender Rafael Czichos Through 2026

Published on August 28, 2025

Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed free agent defender Rafael Czichos through the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Czichos, 35, arrives in Phoenix following three seasons with MLS side Chicago Fire FC. A team captain in both 2022 and 2023, Czichos finished with 86 MLS appearances (80 starts), making eight goal contributions (6G, 2A) between 2022-2024.

"I'm very happy to be here," Czichos said. "I think it's a great opportunity for me to be part of a club again. To be part of such an ambitious club was very important to me. It has been a good start and I'm excited for what's next."

Born in Djidda, Saudi Arabia, Czichos began his professional career with German club TSV Ottersberg in 2008 and went on to play 14 seasons of professional soccer in Germany before joining Chicago Fire. Notably, the defender made 111 appearances in all competitions for 1. FC Köln, starting in 74 Bundesliga matches.

"(Czichos') experience, game understanding and knowledge will be very helpful to the players that we have," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Adding a veteran presence is always welcome in a young group, to guide them both on and off the field."

Rafael Czichos: By the Numbers

-Born in Djidda, Saudi Arabia before moving to Germany at a young age.

-Began professional career with German side TSV Ottersberg in 2008.

-Has also represented VFL Wolfsburg II (2010-2012), Rot-Weiß Erfurt (2012-2015), Holstein Keil (2015-2018) and 1. FC Köln (2018-2022) while in Germany.

-Made 111 appearances for FC Köln in all competitions, including 74 starts in German Bundesliga play.

-Captained Holstein Keil to promotion into 2.Bundesliga in 2016-17.

-Signed with Chicago Fire FC (MLS) ahead of 2022 season.

-Named Chicago Fire Defender of the Year in debut season.

-Made eight goal contributions (6G, 2A) across 86 regular-season appearances (80 starts) with the Fire.

-Received U.S. Green Card in 2024.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising sign defender Rafael Czichos through the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Rafael Czichos

Pronunciation: Rah-fy-ehl SHE-hus

Position: Defender

DOB: May 14, 1990 (35)

Birthplace: Djidda, Saudi Arabia

Former Club: Chicago Fire (MLS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190







