New Kickoff Times for October 1 and 17 Matches
Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
USL Championship has announced new kickoff times for two of Republic FC's October matches.
The October 1 match against Orange County SC will kick off from Heart Health Park at 7:15 p.m. Tickets to the midweek contest are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The match has also been added to the league's national broadcast schedule and will be shown on CBS Sports Network, following the conclusion of the U.S. Open Cup Final.
On Friday, October 17, the Indomitable Club's match against Lexington SC will now begin at 3:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.
To see the full 2025 schedule, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Schedule.
Republic FC is back in action this Saturday as the club travels to take on New Mexico United. Kickoff from Isotopes Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.
