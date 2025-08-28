New Mexico United and UNM Athletics Host Final New Mexico United "Fans against Hunger" Drive this Saturday
Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the University of New Mexico (UNM) Athletics are proud to continue their joint effort to combat food insecurity through the "Fans Against Hunger" initiative. This statewide campaign, launched earlier this season, brings together fans, communities, and food banks across New Mexico in a united stand against hunger.
This Saturday marks the final New Mexico United food drive of the campaign, offering fans a last chance this season to give back and support their neighbors in need. Donations from this match will benefit The Community Pantry in Gallup, New Mexico.
As a thank you, fans who donate five or more non-perishable food items will receive a pair of tickets to New Mexico United's September 10 home match against Detroit City FC or tickets to the UNM Football home opener. Donations will be accepted in the tailgating area from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, just ahead of the evening's match.
"Fans Against Hunger" has seen New Mexico United, UNM Athletics, and UNM collaborate with food banks throughout the state, hosting supply drives at select tailgates and delivering the most-needed items to families across dozens of New Mexico communities.
Collected donations will be delivered to food banks serving dozens of communities statewide, making a tangible impact and harnessing the collective strength of New Mexicans to build a stronger, more compassionate future.
