Vozzi Named Official Texting Provider of the USL

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. & SALT LAKE CITY - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a Preferred Supplier partnership with Vozzi, an SMS/MMS company that will serve as the Official Texting Provider of the USL.

As the leading mobile engagement platform in sports and entertainment, Vozzi empowers USL clubs to instantly connect with fans through personalized text messaging that drives ticket sales, boosts attendance and generates new revenue streams. Trusted by more than 350 organizations, Vozzi provides clubs with an all-in-one solution to strengthen fan relationships and deliver measurable results.

Vozzi's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including mass texting campaigns, one-on-one messaging via web or mobile app, seamless "Text-to-Buy" integrations, invoicing and payment solutions, and open-ended APIs that connect directly with CRM and ticketing systems.

Through the partnership, all USL clubs will receive access to exclusive pricing, onboarding support, and ongoing strategic guidance from Vozzi's team of experts. In addition, Vozzi's SOC 2 certification ensures the highest standards of data security and compliance across every campaign.

"We're excited to partner with Vozzi to bring our fans closer to the action than ever before," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "Their innovative SMS platform, including text to buy and one-to-one messaging, gives our clubs a powerful way to connect with supporters in real-time, drive ticket sales and create more personalized fan experiences. This partnership is a key step forward in how we engage, grow and serve our passionate soccer community."

"We're thrilled to join forces with the USL in this exciting new chapter," said Vozzi CEO Ben Young. "This partnership is more than technology - it is about empowering clubs and engaging fans in a way that drives real results through texting. Together, we're setting the standard for how soccer organizations connect with their communities."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

