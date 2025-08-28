Experienced Sports Executive Brian Hastings Joins Republic FC as Vice President of Partnerships

As preparations for Republic Stadium at the Railyards are in full swing, the club announced today the addition of Brian Hastings to its executive team. Through the club's strategic partnership with Elevate, Hastings is the first hire in a new team brought on to support partnerships, including naming rights and identifying founding level stadium sponsors, along with other revenue-generating opportunities at the team's new stadium.

"I'm thrilled to join the front office of Sacramento Republic FC at such a pivotal moment in the club's history," he said. "With the new stadium on the horizon, it's an exciting time to help shape the future of the franchise, continue developing authentic community driven partnerships, and a stadium that is truly transformative for Sacramento."

"Brian's experience and passion for fostering meaningful and innovative partnerships will help us continue to set the standard for what USL teams can do, in both the stadium and the community," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Thank you to our partners at Elevate for leading the search to find the right fit for this important role."

Hastings comes to the Indomitable Club with decades of sales experience. He got his start in sports with the San Francisco Giants in 2011 as the Senior Manager of Media Sales and Sponsorship, and drove multimillion-dollar sponsorship sales with iconic brands, including Carmax and McDonald's. In 2016, he made the move to Sacramento Kings as the Director of Corporate Partnership Sales during the team's transition from Sleep Train Arena to Golden 1 Center.

He later stepped into the role as Vice President of Business Development at Pivot Agency in 2018, where he directed sales strategies for major league sports teams and collegiate institutions. Most notably during this time, Pivot successfully sold the naming rights to San Jose State's basketball arena as well as the stadium for the San Jose Sharks' minor league team.

Hastings most recently served as the General Manager of CIF Sports Properties. He spearheaded statewide sales and activation efforts, setting record-breaking revenue for high school sports programs in California. His team launched innovative sales platforms addressing societal issues such as financial literacy and mental health, while also engaging new sponsors aligned with community-driven values. For more information about Republic FC's new downtown home, visit RepublicStadium.com.







