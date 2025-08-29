Roots Host Monterey Bay FC for Crucial Western Conference Clash

Published on August 28, 2025

For the final time in 2025, a NorCal rivalry matchup is on deck for Oakland - and it's a big one.

Roots are set to host Monterey Bay FC this Saturday, August 30th at the Coliseum for a critical six-point-swing game in a tight Western Conference table as the end of the season looms.

Sitting in 11th place with 21 points, Roots are currently on the outside looking in with regards to the 2025 USL Championship playoffs. The club's final 10 games of the season will require playoff caliber performances on a consistent basis if they are to reach beyond the 8th place line that determines a playoff berth.

In the past two seasons, that 8th spot was eventually captured by teams earning 1.35 points per game at the end of their respective regular season slates. Over a 30-game regular season, that figure represents a 40-41 point finish.

If history is any indication, that means Oakland is looking for roughly 20 points across their next 10 contests to stay in the race.

Theoretical scenarios aside, the path to the postseason starts with Saturday's home matchup versus Monterey Bay. With Monterey Bay sitting just three points above Roots in the Western Conference in ninth place and holding a 6-6-10 overall record, the meeting represents one of the more favorable opportunities remaining for Oakland to secure all three points in their late push.

Roots fell 2-3 on the road to Monterey Bay in their last meeting - just Oakland's second match of the year. But Roots are a very different team than they were at the beginning of the season.

In their last contest, a 1-2 loss at Lexington SC, Oakland only attempted two shots. Only one of those found its way on target, a 6th minute goal from club scoring leader Peter Wilson, who now has goals in four consecutive games - one shy of a tie for the club record.

The path to the playoffs leaves only very few allowances of reaching the ninety minute mark without securing at least a draw. If Roots want to make waves in the West, their attack will have to rise to the heightened level that their defense has in the past two months.

Saturday will present a prime opportunity for Oakland to put all the pieces together.

Following the rivalry match, Roots will remain at home for their next regular season action - a Sunday matinee matchup with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at the Coliseum on September 7th at 1 PM PT.







