Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following last Saturday's 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Rising prepares to take on El Paso Locomotive FC, currently third in the Western Conference. Both teams will square off for a third time this season in all competitions when they meet at 7:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, August 30, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Rising and El Paso combined to score 12 total goals across the two matches, with eight coming in a 4-4 thriller on March 15.

"I believe and know how good (the players) are," Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the win against Colorado Springs. "I want them to keep going, because they have something unique in this group."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 30 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

ADDING TALENT

Rising has bolstered its squad in recent weeks, adding a handful of new players to its roster who have already seen the field for the club. On August 23rd, Rising officially announced the signing of Austrian forward Kelvin Arase. Later that night he went and played 19 minutes, putting both his shots on target and spearheading multiple breakaway opportunities.

"(Arase) is a good player...he can help," forward Ihsan Sacko said. "He can help a lot for the next game, for the whole season. "He can create a lot for us, he loves to go behind, he loves to dribble, and I think it will help us."

The Arase move came on the heels of adding Arizona-born defender Daniel Flores on loan, who arrived on August 8 and already has three appearances (Two starts) under his belt. On August 28, Rising announced the addition of veteran defender Rafael Czichos, who the club figures will add even more veteran leadership to the locker room.

"(Czichos') experience, game understanding and knowledge will be very helpful to the players that we have," Kah said. "Adding a veteran presence is always welcome in a young group, to guide them both on and off the field."

RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST EL PASO

Rising is undefeated against El Paso Locomotive dating back to August 2023, with three draws and two wins in regular-season competition. Notably, Rising has won each of its last two home matches against the Texas side. Saturday's match marks the final regular-season matchup between Rising and El Paso, and 11th regular-season matchup all-time.

"It's our second (league) matchup against El Paso," Kah said in Spanish. "For me, our performance is the most important part. That we continue to work hard, everyone plays well and we grow in confidence little by little."

With nine goals in its last five matches, Rising has continued to prove its status as a high-scoring team full of versatile players. Most recently, four different Rising players (Rémi Cabral, Pierce Rizzo, Hope Avayevu and Ryan Flood) all found the back of the net against Colorado Springs, showcasing the club's ability to go toe-to-toe with any opponent.

ABOUT EL PASO

El Paso Locomotive FC remains third in the Western Conference, most recently taking all three points in a 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC on August 23. In its last five matches, Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera's squad has netted 10 goals en route to a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

El Paso Locomotive FC's attack is led by forward Wilmer Cabrera Jr., who has 10 goals this season, making him the fifth-highest goal scorer in the USL Championship, level with Charleston Battery's Matt Myers and FC Tulsa's Taylor Calheira. Leading the team in assists is midfielder Gabriel Torres with six assists, which is the sixth best mark in the league to date.







