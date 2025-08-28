Tickets on Sale Now for Governor's Cup Game at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown University and Centreville Bank Stadium announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Governor's Cup football game between Brown and the University of Rhode Island. The historic matchup will be the first-ever football game at the brand-new, 10,500-capacity venue in Pawtucket, and will kick off on Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now by visiting BrownBears.com/GovCupTickets.

For fans who have purchased Brown football season tickets, the Governor's Cup matchup is included in the season ticket package. There is no additional purchase necessary for this game.

TICKET PRICING

Seating Section Brown Ticket Cost

Suite $125

Midfield Pavilion (all inclusive) $100

Platinum Club Seats (all inclusive) $120

Premier Club Seats (all inclusive) $120

Loge (all inclusive beverage only) $100

West Sideline $60

East Sideline $40

Endzone (N&S) $35

Midfield $30

Sideline $20

BROWN-URI FOOTBALL HISTORY

This year's matchup will be the 109th meeting between Brown and URI on the gridiron, dating back to the first game in 1909. Brown leads the all-time series 73-33-2, with Rhody being the Bears' most frequently played opponent.

The two schools began playing for the Governor's Cup in 1981, with this year's game serving as the 43rd matchup for the coveted trophy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 28, 2025

Tickets on Sale Now for Governor's Cup Game at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.