Tickets on Sale Now for Governor's Cup Game at Centreville Bank Stadium
Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown University and Centreville Bank Stadium announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Governor's Cup football game between Brown and the University of Rhode Island. The historic matchup will be the first-ever football game at the brand-new, 10,500-capacity venue in Pawtucket, and will kick off on Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased now by visiting BrownBears.com/GovCupTickets.
For fans who have purchased Brown football season tickets, the Governor's Cup matchup is included in the season ticket package. There is no additional purchase necessary for this game.
TICKET PRICING
Seating Section Brown Ticket Cost
Suite $125
Midfield Pavilion (all inclusive) $100
Platinum Club Seats (all inclusive) $120
Premier Club Seats (all inclusive) $120
Loge (all inclusive beverage only) $100
West Sideline $60
East Sideline $40
Endzone (N&S) $35
Midfield $30
Sideline $20
BROWN-URI FOOTBALL HISTORY
This year's matchup will be the 109th meeting between Brown and URI on the gridiron, dating back to the first game in 1909. Brown leads the all-time series 73-33-2, with Rhody being the Bears' most frequently played opponent.
The two schools began playing for the Governor's Cup in 1981, with this year's game serving as the 43rd matchup for the coveted trophy.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 28, 2025
- Tickets on Sale Now for Governor's Cup Game at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Tickets on Sale Now for Governor's Cup Game at Centreville Bank Stadium
- Centreville Bank Stadium Opens for Holiday Parties
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Charleston Battery: August 30, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Signs Cameroonian Forward Mathieu Ndongo
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic