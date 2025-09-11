Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery

Roots are headed to South Carolina this weekend for a 4:30 PM PT Saturday fixture versus Charleston Battery.

After an 0-2 home loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in their last action, Roots are now sitting in a three-way tie for 10th place in the Western Conference with 24 points, now six points back of the 8th place playoff line, and needing to string together some wins in short order to stay in the hunt.

Charleston, on the other hand, is one of only two USL Championship teams who have already punched their tickets to the 2025 playoffs, sitting second place in the East with 50 points.

To make matters tougher for Oakland, Charleston is on a historic home winning run, having been victorious in their last 10 fixtures at Patriots Point - just three shy of the all-time league record for consecutive home wins.

But Roots have historically been successful against the Battery. Although the sample size is small - with only two previous fixtures between the two sides - Oakland is undefeated against Charleston, having won 1-0 in their only other road trip to visit the Battery.

Oakland will have to contend with Charleston's league leading offense, as the Battery come into the game tops in the USL Championship in both goals scored and shots attempted. But pressure can create diamonds, and with their backs to the wall, Roots will hope to deliver a course-changing performance down south as the playoff push begins in earnest.

Following the road trip, Roots will return home to face FC Tulsa on Saturday, September 20th in a 7 PM PT fixture at the Oakland Coliseum.







