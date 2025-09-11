Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Roots are headed to South Carolina this weekend for a 4:30 PM PT Saturday fixture versus Charleston Battery.
After an 0-2 home loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in their last action, Roots are now sitting in a three-way tie for 10th place in the Western Conference with 24 points, now six points back of the 8th place playoff line, and needing to string together some wins in short order to stay in the hunt.
Charleston, on the other hand, is one of only two USL Championship teams who have already punched their tickets to the 2025 playoffs, sitting second place in the East with 50 points.
To make matters tougher for Oakland, Charleston is on a historic home winning run, having been victorious in their last 10 fixtures at Patriots Point - just three shy of the all-time league record for consecutive home wins.
But Roots have historically been successful against the Battery. Although the sample size is small - with only two previous fixtures between the two sides - Oakland is undefeated against Charleston, having won 1-0 in their only other road trip to visit the Battery.
Oakland will have to contend with Charleston's league leading offense, as the Battery come into the game tops in the USL Championship in both goals scored and shots attempted. But pressure can create diamonds, and with their backs to the wall, Roots will hope to deliver a course-changing performance down south as the playoff push begins in earnest.
Following the road trip, Roots will return home to face FC Tulsa on Saturday, September 20th in a 7 PM PT fixture at the Oakland Coliseum.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic - Miami FC
- DCFC Terminates Employment of Staff Member Following Arrest - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery - Oakland Roots
- Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven | September 13, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - FC Tulsa
- Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for August - Louisville City FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Lexington - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United - Charleston Battery
- North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC - North Carolina FC
- United Soccer League, Town of Firestone and Card & Associates Announce Pre-Development Agreement and Partnership - USL
- New Mexico United Dominate at Home, Climb to Third in the Western Conference - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Set to Release Limited Third Kit in Collaboration with SFMOMA and Artist Muzae Sesay
- Roots Fall 0-2 at Home to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Sunday Matinee Fixture
- Roots Earn Crucial 1-0 Home Victory Over Monterey Bay FC