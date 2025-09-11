Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United

TULSA, Okla. - First-place FC Tulsa, the Western Conference's pace-setters, travels to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park this Saturday, September 13, to take on 3rd-place New Mexico United. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. MT), streaming live on CBS Sports Golazo.

Building Something Special

In his first season in charge, head coach Luke Spencer has reshaped Tulsa into a Western Conference powerhouse. Off-season signings Taylor Calheira, AB Cissoko, and Marcos Cerato have slotted seamlessly into a versatile squad, while Spencer's tactical adjustments have delivered results in high-stakes moments. With seven matches left in the regular season, Tulsa is chasing club records in wins, points, and goals while sitting atop the standings.

Tulsa's Momentum

Saturday's clash pits the league leaders against one of the toughest home sides in the USL Championship. Tulsa is pushing to secure home-field advantage, while New Mexico battles near the top of the table to strengthen its postseason position. The matchup carries weight for both clubs, setting the stage for one of the weekend's marquee fixtures.

A New Addition

Tulsa strengthened its roster this week with the acquisition of defender Travian Sousa on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders for the remainder of the season. "Travian adds another dimension to our team," Spencer said. "We look forward to him helping us down the stretch."

The Last Encounter

Tulsa stormed back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to win 5-2 at ONEOK Field when both sides last met on August 9. Taylor Calheira opened the scoring before New Mexico struck twice, but Harvey St. Clair sparked a surge with his first goal of the season in the opening minute of the second half. Quick strikes from Marcos Cerato and Kalil ElMedkhar flipped the match, and Alex Dalou sealed it with a fifth. Despite New Mexico's edge in possession, Tulsa's pressing and finishing proved decisive, earning Spencer's side a statement win.

The Opposition

New Mexico United (3rd in the West) is firmly entrenched in the playoff race and pushing for home-field advantage. With one of the league's best home atmospheres and the unique challenge of playing at 5,300 feet, they are notoriously difficult to beat in Albuquerque.

Storylines to Watch

Table-Top Battle: 1st vs. 3rd - A Western Conference clash with playoff implications. See full league stats here.

Building on August 9: Can FC Tulsa recapture that explosive spark against New Mexico?

New Signing Watch: Can Sousa deliver an early spark as he debuts on the road?

Golden Boot Race: With 11 goals, Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira sits tied for 4th in the league and just three behind leader Cal Jennings (Charleston, 14). His scoring touch could swing both the title race and the league charts.

How to Watch

Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. MT), live on CBS Sports Golazo. Follow @FCTulsa on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and post-match coverage.







