DCFC Terminates Employment of Staff Member Following Arrest

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DCFC was made aware yesterday that employee Jarrett Maki was arrested and charged in another state with making terrorist threats. We suspended him from all club activities and removed his access to systems and facilities.

We have terminated Mr. Maki effective today. While it is important to note that the issuance of charges is not proof of guilt, our priority is the well-being of our club, staff, supporters, and participants.

We have not been contacted by law enforcement and will continue to monitor the situation closely. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no additional comment.







