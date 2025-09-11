Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club finally returns home after a five-game road stretch. Last weekend, the squad gained ground on first place FC Tulsa with a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Sacramento came out with an aggressive press and put its first impression on the match when Rodrigo Lopez struck in the 29th minute. Lee Desmond stepped up to intercept a clearance before Russell Cicerone slotted a pass to Lopez for a shot from 30 yards. With the goal, Lopez has now added a scoring contribution in his last five appearances.

The Rowdies held the upper hand throughout much of the second half, but Republic FC's full team defensive effort kept them off the scoreboard. With fresh legs, Sebastian Herrera got in behind Tampa Bay's backline to set up an easy tap-in for Russell Cicerone in the first minute of stoppage time, putting an exclamation point on the night. The clean sheet was the 10th for Sacramento this year, and the 49th club shutout for Danny Vitiello.

"The whole team deserves credit for how well we've been defending," said defender Lee Desmond. "We're pressing from the front and the strikers have been brilliant there. The work rate from the midfield has been excellent. The backline hasn't given up much, and then the last line of defense is Danny [Vitiello]. So when we're talking about defense, it's really the whole team and that's the base for a successful team."

It was that defensive identity that took center stage in Wednesday's USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal match against Rhode Island. Republic FC secured its fifth clean sheet of the tournament before advancing to the Final with a 3-0 showing in the penalty shootout. The club will host Hartford Athletic for the Final on Saturday, October 4.

Know Your Opponent - Phoenix Rising FC

Sixth place Phoenix finds itself in an extremely tight battle for playoff positions. Including Rising FC, seven Western Conference teams are separated by just five total points with less than two months remaining in the regular season.

Last Friday, Phoenix closed out a three-game homestand with its third undefeated result, picking up a point in a nil-nil draw against Las Vegas Lights. Rising FC held the edge in possession and had double the touches in the opponent's box, but couldn't cash in on their opportunities. It was an expected change of pace for the team which had scored seven goals in the two matches prior.

With just seven matches remaining - one less than most of the teams they are battling in the table - Phoenix will need to pick things up and close out the season strong. The attacking duo of Hope Avayevu and Ihsan Sacko have proven that they can lead their squad to success, combining for 12 goals and 14 assists this year.

Head-to-Head

One of the Western Conference's most-established rivalries, Republic FC and Rising FC will face off for the 27th time on Saturday. Phoenix holds the slight edge with nine wins to Sacramento's eight, while the two clubs have split the points 10 times, including their contest at Phoenix Rising Stadium back in April.

The Indomitable Club came out strong and took a two-goal lead courtesy of Sebastian Herrera and Dominik Wanner, but Phoenix would chip away at the lead and equalize in the second half.

Overview: SAC vs. PHX

Date: Saturday, September 13

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Theme: Superhero Night presented by UC Davis Health

Rep your favorite superhero.The first 1,000 kids through the gates will get a custom superhero cape.

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, CBS Sports Golazo Network







