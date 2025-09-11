Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven | September 13, 2025

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After a heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss vs. Sacramento Republic FC in the semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Wednesday, Rhode Island FC will need to recover quickly as it gets ready to return to USL Championship action with a massive conference clash vs. Indy Eleven on Saturday. With just seven games remaining for both teams in the regular season, Indy currently occupies the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just two points ahead of ninth-place Rhode Island FC. A return to the win column would see the Ocean State club rise above Indy and end its four-game homestand above the playoff line as an extremely tight postseason race heats up. Ahead of one of the most important games of Rhode Island FC's 2025 regular season, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, Sept. 13

Kickoff | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location | Centreville Bank Stadium - Pawtucket, R.I.

Broadcast | myRITV, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #RIvIND

Last Meeting | July 12, 2025: IND 1-0 RI - Indianapolis, Indiana

INDY ELEVEN

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): 0-Hunter Sulte, 23-Reice Charles-Cook, 31-Luke Pruter, 44-Ryan Hunsucker

DEFENDERS (11): 2-Josh O'Brien, 3-Pat Hogan, 4-Finn McRobb, 12-Brian Schaefer, 16-Aedan Stanley, 27-Bruno Rendon, 30-Ben Ofeimu, 33-Hayden White, 41-James Musa, 55-Maverick McCoy, 71-Joey Zalinsky

MIDFIELDERS (7): 5-James Murphy, 6-Cam Lindley, 8-Jack Blake, 14-Aodhan Quinn, 17-Logan Neidlinger, 21-Oliver Brynéus, 32-Brem Soumaoro

FORWARDS (5): 9-Romario Williams, 18-Elliot Collier, 19-Edward Kizza, 22-Elvis Amoh, 99-Maalique Foster

Defensive Reinforcements

While Rhode Island FC's last three games have been against three of the best defensive teams in the USL Championship, Indy Eleven has not been quite as strong in the back. The Boys in Blue have conceded a league-high 42 goals through 23 games, averaging 1.8 goals conceded per game and allowing multiple goals in 13 games this season, including four of the last five. The club spent a busy week in the transfer market, bringing in a pair of Major League Soccer defenders on loan to help bolster the back line. It began with the acquisition of Joey Zalinsky from MLS side St. Louis City SC on Sept. 8, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft selection and made 20 appearances between the first team and its MLS Next Pro reserve side. Two days later, the club brought in goalkeeper Luke Pruter, who started 13 games for MLS Next Pro side Columbus Crew 2 after being selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. With new defensive talent on the way, Indy will look for its second shutout of the season vs. Rhode Island FC on Saturday in order to maintain its spot in the playoffs.

Proficiency in the Attack

Although Indy's defense has struggled, its attack has been strong. Boasting 36 goals this season, good for fifth-most in the USL Championship, Indy's attacking unit led by league veterans Jack Blake, Romario Williams and Elvis Amoh have been incredibly efficient in front of goal. Blake leads the way with 10 goals across all competitions for Indy, including a red-hot run of four goals in his last four games. He has scored in back-to-back games against Hartford Athletic and Charleston Battery, some of the most in-form teams in the USL Championship. Amoh is not far behind Williams with nine goals across all competitions, and was especially effective in Indy's USL Jägermeister Cup campaign with three goals in four games. Finally, Williams has seven goals across all competitions this season. He has a goal and an assist in his last three games, including an assist against his former club in a stunning 2-0 upset victory at Hartford Athletic two games ago.

Road Recovery

Indy Eleven is searching for form as the business end of the season gets underway, having lost five of its last seven games in the USL Championship regular season. Its trip to the Ocean State will round out a difficult three game road trip for The Boys in Blue, who began the stretch with an impressive 2-0 road victory at Hartford Athletic on Sept. 3. The win not only snapped Hartford's nine-game unbeaten run, but was also Indy's first road win since June 4 and first road win vs. a playoff team, bringing an end to a four-game losing streak away from Michael A. Carroll Stadium. It went on to drop a tight 2-1 loss at second-place Charleston Battery three days later, and will return to New England looking to build on a successful outing in Hartford. In total, Indy is 2W-6L-2T on the road, and Saturday's visit to Pawtucket will be its first-ever trip to Centreville Bank Stadium.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (12): 80-Isaac Angking*, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi*, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra, 7-Dwayne Atkinson

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

*Out on loan

Vegas Continues to Shine

Despite a disappointing loss in penalties, Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Koke Vegas continued to show why he is one of the USL Championship's top goalkeepers. Making four vital stops to hold onto RIFC's fifth clean sheet in its last six games at Centreville Bank Stadium, the Spaniard made several key interventions to keep the Ocean State club in the game. In the 22nd minute, Vegas denied Sacramento's leading scorer, Russell Cicerone, with an impressive one-on-one save from inside the box. With just two minutes left in regulation, Sacramento once again found a golden opportunity to net the game-winner when Jack Gurr broke into a one-on-one run into the box, but Vegas swiftly sped off his line to cut down the angle and make the save. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Vegas complimented the performance with his 100th career save for RIFC across all competitions, turning away Rodrigo Lopez's free kick to send the game to penalties. Through 90 minutes, Vegas helped the Ocean State club's defense turn away 19 Sacramento crosses, commanding his box with authority to keep the Western Conference club out of the back of the net. In total, Vegas has conceded just one goal in six home games since returning from injury on Aug. 6.

Stoneman, Nodarse Return

Wednesday's game also saw two defenders return to the field after suffering lengthy injury absences. Grant Stoneman made his first start since June 21 and looked like he never left, playing 77 minutes at the heart of a defensive line that proved impenetrable once again. Frank Nodarse came on in the second half and marked his first appearance since July 19, playing 22 minutes on the right side as the Ocean State club returned to near-full strength. With more players becoming available and reduced rest afforded between two important games, RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith will have the benefit of a deep, refreshed pool of players to select for Saturday as the club looks for a much-needed three points.

Scouting the Series

Rhode Island FC and Indy Eleven share a high-scoring history. After Indy's 1-0 win vs. RIFC on July 12, the series all-time series has tipped slightly in its favor at 2W-1L-1T record against the Ocean State club. In four meetings, Indy has narrowly out-scored RIFC 7-6. The first meeting between the two clubs in Smithfield, Rhode Island, at Beirne Stadium took place on July 5, 2024, where the Ocean State cub clawed back from 2-0 down for the first time ever, eventually culminating in an Isaac Angking goal deep into second-half stoppage time to secure a dramatic 3-3 tie. After losing the reverse fixture later that season 1-0, RIFC returned to Michael A. Carroll Stadium for its first-ever playoff game on Nov. 3, 2024, winning a back-and-forth 3-2 thriller. Fueled by a JJ Williams hat trick, the first playoff win in club history fueled RIFC's historic run to the 2024 USL Championship Final. Welcoming Indy to its new home for the first time ever and in need of similar attacking production, Rhode Island FC will look to replicate its 2024 postseason magic in order to jump back into the playoff picture.







