Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - After three matches away from home, the Hounds return home this Saturday, but awaiting them will be a matchup with the team with the USL Championship's best record, Louisville City FC.

The Hounds are aiming to keep momentum after a first-half brace by Championship Player of the Week Augi Wiliams, coupled with a strong second-half defensive effort, secured a 2-0 win Sunday at Oakland Roots SC. But while the Hounds have had an unbeaten run as long as nine matches earlier in the 2025 season, the team has only notched consecutive wins twice in league play this year, something it will need to do to continue its chase for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.

But knocking off Louisville has not been easy for anyone in the Championship this season. North Carolina FC is the only team to have pulled it off in the league season, winning 2-1 on their home turf on June 20, and Louisville is riding an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions since that setback.

Phillip Goodrum leads Louisville with 12 goals on the season, though he missed the team's 1-0 win at Rhode Island last Saturday with an injury, putting his availability in question. But Louisville remains as good as anyone on the defense side - their 18 goals allowed is the only mark better in the East than the Hounds' 21 - with a deep back line that includes former Arturo Ordóñez, captain Kyle Adams and veteran Sean Totsch, who is closing in on catching Kenardo Forbes' all-time appearances record in the USL Championship.

The all-time series between the teams leans in Louisville's favor, but it has been a series oddly tilted toward the road team. All of the Hounds' wins in the series have come in Kentucky, where they have a 5-4-3 record, compared to an 0-6-5 mark at home. The teams already met once this season back on May 10, and the match in Louisville finished 0-0 after an even contest that saw the hosts with more of the ball but the Hounds with slightly better chances and a higher expected goals (xG) figure, 1.02-0.78.

The Hounds will look to end that trend at Highmark Stadium in front of a crowd gathering for Community Heroes Night, which includes a Wearable AMO Flag giveaway for the first 750 fans in attendance. It is also KDKA Night, and fans will be able to meet their favorite television personalities from the Hounds' local broadcast partner at their table near the West Gate.

Being the first home match of the month also brings new food specials to Highmark Stadium, which in September will feature a Guacamole Burger at the grill near the East Gate, Loaded Pierogi Nachos - a.k.a. pierogis with all the loaded nacho toppings - at the Nacho Junction stand, and two seasonal items with fall approaching, Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Fries at the funnel cake stand and Hot Apple Cider at the pub.

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. Fans who can't be there in person can catch the match live on KDKA+ or stream it via the CBS Sports Golazo Network, and a re-airing of the match will be shown on KDKA+ at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Match info

Riverhounds (8-8-7) vs. Louisville City FC (16-1-6)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +190 / Draw +210 / Louisville +135 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvLOU and #Grittsburgh







