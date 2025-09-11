Preview: Rowdies vs Colorado Springs

USL Championship Matchday 23

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, September 13, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

First Responders Night: The Rowdies will celebrate First Responders Night at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday. First Responders Packages, which include a Rowdies branded First Responders hat, can be purchased here. First Responders are eligible for discounted tickets this Saturday and for every Rowdies regular season home match.

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 6W-13L-3D, 21 pts, 10th East (3-5-2 at home)

Colorado Springs: 8W-8L-6D, 30 pts, 6th West (3-5-4 on the road)

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will aim to close their three-match homestand with a much-needed win this Saturday as they host Western Conference side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. So far, the Rowdies have split the first two matches of the homestand at Al Lang Stadium, with a 2-0 defeat to Sacramento Republic FC the most recent result in their rearview mirror.

There's little time for the Rowdies to dwell on last week's loss. With only eight matches left to play in the regular season, the Rowdies currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, five points back of Indy Eleven for the final playoff spot as the 8th seed. Points are at a premium for the Rowdies as they hope to climb up the table and secure a playoff spot for the seventh straight season. The next week could be critical for the club's playoff ambitions, as they ready for three matches over the next eight days.

The only match that matters right now, though, is the one right in front of them this Saturday at Al Lang.

"We all know how important these upcoming games are, but we've got to be focused on what's right in front of us, which is Colorado Springs," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "The thing we've been talking about in recent weeks is trying to back up a positive result with another positive result. We haven't quite managed to do that. This next week will be hard, but I think it's a great opportunity for us to build momentum."

Series History

Saturday marks just the fourth competitive meeting between the Rowdies and Colorado Springs. The Rowdies claimed victory in their first-ever meeting at Al Lang Stadium in 2022, but Colorado Rapids has taken all three points in the two subsequent matches played in Colorado. Last year, Colorado Springs handed the Rowdies a 4-2 defeat in the midst of a hot streak on their way to securing a playoff spot and eventually winning the USL Championship Final.

Back in Electrostatic

For the second time in three weeks, the Rowdies will be suiting up in their alternate "Electrostatic Kit" at Al Lang Stadium. The Rowdies fared well in the home debut the Electrostatic Kit, rallying from behind to knock off Pittsburgh. Inspired by Tampa Bay's reputation at the Lightning Capital of North America, the Electrostatic Kit features sharp electric neon green streaks throughout, representing crackling bolts of lightning flashing across the night sky. The Electrostatic Kit is available exclusively from The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium and online at TheBayRepublic.com.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Bassett, Fernandes, Moon, Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Hilton







