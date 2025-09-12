Republic FC to Host Hartford Athletic in USL Jägermeister Cup on October 4

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - This morning, the United Soccer League hosted the draw to determine the host venue for the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. Republic FC will host fellow USL Championship side Hartford Athletic on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m.

Season tickets members can now purchase their seats for the match at an exclusive member price before single game tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16. The match will also be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

With the Final added to the match schedule, Republic FC's regular season contest scheduled for October 5 has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly. All tickets for the October 5 match against Charleston will be honored for the future date.

The Indomitable Club advanced to the Final with a strong showing against Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night. Sacramento's defensive identity led the way as the team claimed its fifth clean sheet of the season before Rodrigo Lopez, Russell Cicerone, and Michel Benitez went perfect from the penalty spot. Rhode Island missed its first two attempts and goalkeeper Jared Mazzola put an end to things with one final save. Mazzola has put together a stellar USL Cup campaign. Across six matches, he has conceded just one goal and posted a tournament-high five shutouts, as well as three saves across two penalty shootouts.

Hartford Athletic reached the knockout stages as one of the tournament's two wild cards. After ousting San Antonio FC in the Quarterfinals, they advanced to face off with Greenville Triumph SC, the lone USL League One team remaining. The Semifinal match remained scoreless until Hartford found the back of the net in the 70th minute, only to see their lead canceled out by a Greenville equalizer just four minutes later. With the possibility of penalties approaching, the Athletic found the back of the net twice in the final minutes of the match to reach its first final in club history.

The winner of the Final will be the first Championship team to claim the USL Jägermeister Cup. After debuting with League One clubs in 2024, the tournament expanded in 2025 to feature all 38 teams from the top two divisions of the United Soccer League.

This will mark Republic FC's third time appearing in a Final match in club history. The club made history by winning the USL Championship title in its inaugural 2014 season and in 2022 became the first lower-division side to reach the U.S. Open Cup Final in 14 years.

The club's Indomitable Fans have made Heart Health Park one of the most electric venues in professional soccer. The stadium has played host to some of the most memorable moments in sporting history, from the 2014 "Miracle at Bonney" to the 2022 Open Cup Semifinal upset over MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

Republic FC will now turn its attention back to the regular season. With just eight games remaining, The Quails are sitting in second place in the Western Conference and poised to challenge FC Tulsa for the top spot on the table. The Indomitable Club returns home to host Phoenix Rising FC this Saturday on Superhero Night presented by UC Davis Health. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a free co-branded Republic FC x UC Davis Health Superhero Cape.







