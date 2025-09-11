United Soccer League, Town of Firestone and Card & Associates Announce Pre-Development Agreement and Partnership

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







FIRESTONE, Colo. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Town of Firestone announced a partnership alongside Card & Associates to explore transforming Central Park into a stadium-anchored sports and entertainment district with the intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Firestone.

"Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and Firestone is home to a passionate fanbase. With the opportunity to create a transformational, stadium-anchored district, we see tremendous potential for professional soccer to thrive here," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer at USL. "We are committed to working alongside the Town of Firestone and Card & Associates to bring this project to life. This partnership could serve as a catalyst for Central Park, creating a hub to host year-round community events and to serve as a lasting source of civic pride."

Since purchasing the 252-acre Central Park property in 2005, the Town has explored a variety of potential uses and created several conceptual plans. With the support of the USL and Card & Associates, that vision is advancing. Together, the partners aim to transform Central Park into a vibrant community destination, featuring a multi-use stadium, mixed-use spaces, recreational opportunities, education, sports, entertainment, dining, and retail that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.

"This partnership represents an important step forward in realizing the community's long-standing vision for Central Park," said A.J. Krieger, Town Manager. "By working with the USL and Card & Associates, we are laying the groundwork for a development that balances recreation, entertainment, and economic opportunity, while enhancing quality of life for Firestone residents."

"Card & Associates is extremely excited to work with the Town of Firestone and United Soccer League leaders," said Billy Bunkowfst, Card & Associates president. "The vision laid out for Firestone's Central Park is forward-thinking with USL to set the tone. Card & Associates will bring the broader contemporary restaurant and retail uses alongside recreational and residential experiences."

For more information on this partnership and next steps, please visit: https://www.firestoneco.gov/632/Central-Park







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.