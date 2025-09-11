Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for August

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Jansen Wilson

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Em Dash Photography) Louisville City FC midfielder Jansen Wilson(Louisville City FC, Credit: Em Dash Photography)

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced that Louisville City FC midfielder Jansen Wilson has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball with five goal contributions across an undefeated August.

The second-year professional recorded four goals and one assist across five contests as LouCity went undefeated on the month, averaging a goal every 107.8 minutes while posting a shot conversion rate of 30.8% and a shooting accuracy rate of 66.7%.

"I'm honored to receive the Player of the Month award, but individual honors don't come without team success," Wilson said. "I'm very thankful for the coaching staff and my teammates who push me every day to get better and put me in spots to succeed. I'm looking forward to getting back to work and continuing to improve to help win some trophies come the end of the year."

"We are always proud any time our players receive recognition for the work that they put in every day," Louisville head coach Danny Cruz said. "Jansen achieving this recognition is a testament to his work as well as the work of the team around him. I am looking forward to watching him continue to put in performances that put us in the best position possible to win games while he finishes the season strong."

Wilson earned 31% of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com. El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Gabriel Torres finished second on 29% with two goals and two assists, while Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Rodrigo López finished third on 24% with two goals and three assists.

Images from this story



Louisville City FC midfielder Jansen Wilson

(Em Dash Photography)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.