Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford, CONN. - In a dramatic semifinal clash at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford Athletic secured a historic place in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC, powered by last-minute heroics from Joe Farrell, Marlon Hairston, and Michee Ngalina.
With all four goals coming in the final 20 minutes, the match was a tense, tactical battle until Hartford broke through in the 70th minute. A perfectly placed ball from Sebastian Anderson found Farrell at the back post, where the veteran defender headed home to give Hartford the lead.
Greenville responded just minutes later off a set piece, but the Boys in Green weren't done. In the 85th minute, Hairston finished off a rebound after a relentless attacking sequence initiated by Ngalina and Kyle Edwards, reclaiming the lead for Hartford.
Ngalina sealed the win in stoppage time, intercepting a loose pass and sprinting half the field before finishing clinically to make it 3-1.
This marks Hartford Athletic's first-ever appearance in the Jägermeister Cup Final, where they'll face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, October 4. Sacramento advanced after a penalty shootout win over Rhode Island FC. The time of the final match is to be announced soon.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic - Miami FC
- DCFC Terminates Employment of Staff Member Following Arrest - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery - Oakland Roots
- Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven | September 13, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - FC Tulsa
- Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for August - Louisville City FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Lexington - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United - Charleston Battery
- North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC - North Carolina FC
- United Soccer League, Town of Firestone and Card & Associates Announce Pre-Development Agreement and Partnership - USL
- New Mexico United Dominate at Home, Climb to Third in the Western Conference - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown
- Hartford Books First-Ever Trip to Jägermeister Cup Final with Late-Game Goal Surge
- Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for August
- Hartford Continues Hunt for Hardware in Semifinal Match against Greenville
- Hadji Barry Debuts, Panayotou Scores Winner as Hartford Tops Miami FC on the Road