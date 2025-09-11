Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CONN. - In a dramatic semifinal clash at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford Athletic secured a historic place in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC, powered by last-minute heroics from Joe Farrell, Marlon Hairston, and Michee Ngalina.

With all four goals coming in the final 20 minutes, the match was a tense, tactical battle until Hartford broke through in the 70th minute. A perfectly placed ball from Sebastian Anderson found Farrell at the back post, where the veteran defender headed home to give Hartford the lead.

Greenville responded just minutes later off a set piece, but the Boys in Green weren't done. In the 85th minute, Hairston finished off a rebound after a relentless attacking sequence initiated by Ngalina and Kyle Edwards, reclaiming the lead for Hartford.

Ngalina sealed the win in stoppage time, intercepting a loose pass and sprinting half the field before finishing clinically to make it 3-1.

This marks Hartford Athletic's first-ever appearance in the Jägermeister Cup Final, where they'll face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, October 4. Sacramento advanced after a penalty shootout win over Rhode Island FC. The time of the final match is to be announced soon.







