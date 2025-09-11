Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Lexington

Kickoff: Saturday, September 12 (3:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC heads to Lexington for the first time in club history on Friday night to face a red-hot Lexington SC.

In their debut USL Championship season after moving up from USL League One, Lexington has been impressive and currently sits fourth in the Western Conference after 23 matches. The two sides already met once this year on March 15 in Irvine, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw highlighted by Mouhamadou War's late equalizer. That match saw Orange County outshoot Lexington 14-9, and the four combined goals hinted at the potential for another wide-open, high-scoring battle.

Lexington enters unbeaten in its last five home games, while Orange County has shown resilience away from home. For OCSC, this contest is as much about reasserting defensive solidity as it is about climbing back into playoff contention. Reducing lapses in the back line will be critical if they are to keep pace in the crowded Western Conference race.

Orange County continues to juggle injuries and lineup uncertainty, but the squad has leaned into its "next man up" mentality. New arrivals, including Malik Pinto, will be asked to step in and provide stability as the club pushes toward the postseason.

This matchup sets up as a contrast in styles: Lexington leaning on home momentum and sharp finishing, while Orange County looks to harness youth, speed, and tactical discipline. With both sides fighting for playoff positioning, expect a fast-paced, transition-heavy affair that could very well serve as a playoff preview.

KENTUCKY DERBY

For Lexington SC, success on Friday will hinge on balance across all phases of play. Offensively, they'll need Cory Burke and Marcus Epps to convert chances efficiently while using wide players like Dylan Borczak to stretch Orange County's back line and create service into the box. Defensively, maintaining compactness and limiting space for Bryce Jamison and Ethan Zubak will be critical, especially in transition moments where OCSC thrives. Between the posts, Lexington's goalkeeper must command the area, stay sharp on set pieces, and provide strong distribution to launch counterattacks.

LEXINGTON SC 2024 USL League One Regular Season Record: 5-11-6

Goals Scored: 33 | Goals Allowed: 42 | Clean Sheets: 4

Players to Watch:

M Latif Blessing

GK Brooks Thompson

OFF TO THE RACES

Orange County SC needs to find efficiency at both ends of the pitch. In attack, Bryce Jamison's pace and Ethan Zubak's presence up front can stretch Lexington's defense, while Stephen Kelly's vision in midfield will be vital for creating high-quality chances. Defensively, OCSC must stay disciplined and organized, cutting out the lapses that have cost them points in recent weeks. In goal, OCSC will need to anchor the back line with strong communication, quick reactions against Lexington's direct play, and confident handling on crosses and set pieces

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 51 | Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

M Stephen Kelly

Orange County SC is 0-0-1 all-time against Lexington SC (Last 5 against LEX- 0-0-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-2 Lexington FC (March 15, 2025, Orange County, CA)

Scoring Summary: 9' Grayson Doody (OC), 45+1' Braudilo Pina Rodrigues (LEX), 53' Marcus Epps (LEX), 90+7' Mouhamadou War (OC)







