North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC defender Justin Malou

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has loaned defender Justin Malou to USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The transaction was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, September 8.

Malou joined NCFC ahead of the 2024 season after spending time with FC Tulsa and MLS Next Pro's Columbus Crew II.

The Senegalese defender has appeared in 31 matches for NCFC, including 22 in the USL Championship regular season, and has scored three goals.

North Carolina FC hosts Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive for its BBQ, Bourbon, Beer night, presented by Sir Walter Chevrolet, on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.

