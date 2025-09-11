Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The Charleston Battery are pleased to confirm the acquisition of forward Wesley Leggett ("Leg-it") from Loudoun United FC on Thursday, pending league and federation approval. Leggett joins the Battery from Loudoun in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot. The transaction was completed prior to the league's Roster Freeze on Monday.
Leggett, 24, arrives in Charleston after spending the past three seasons with Loudoun, where he made 90 appearances across all competitions.
Since debuting in 2023, Leggett has tallied 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions. Leggett enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, when he racked up 10 goals and four assists in league and cup play, making him Loudoun's co-leading scorer that year.
"What excites me most is that I will join a team environment that has historically been competing for trophies, as well as playing with some of the best players in the league," said Leggett. "I just want to come in and provide energy and a spark to help the team any way I can, whether it's through goals, assists or just hard work on both sides of the ball."
"Wesley is a very hard-working striker with immense pace," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "He has shown tremendous ability to score goals in the Championship and was vital in making Loudoun a competitor in the Eastern Conference.
"He has a strong growth mindset and wants to improve upon his already successful time in USL. With his ability to finish attacks in a variety of manners, his special athletic abilities and his willingness to improve, Wesley will be a strong addition to our club for 2025 and beyond."
A native of Lawrence, N.J., Leggett played collegiately at the University of Connecticut and later St. John's University. At St. John's, he recorded nine goals and six assists in 42 appearances across three seasons. In 2021, Leggett helped lead the Red Storm to the NCAA Tournament Second Round.
Leggett, who reunites with former Loudoun teammate Houssou Landry, is looking forward to helping the Battery in their push towards the playoffs and in the hunt for the USL Championship Players' Shield.
"The team is in a great position to compete for the Shield and the title," said Leggett. "Hopefully, I can come in and add to an already well-oiled machine to keep pushing for those objectives. I can't wait to get to work with my teammates and share some special moments with the fans at Patriots Point."
Leggett will wear the number 15 and is available for Saturday's home game against Oakland Roots SC.
