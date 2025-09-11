Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC for BBQ, Bourbon, Beer night, presented by Sir Walter Raleigh Chevrolet, on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.
NCFC aims to rebound after falling on the road to Lexington SC, 2-1, last Friday. The second consecutive loss for NCFC brought its record to 10W-9L-3D (33 points), while sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Rodrigo Da Costa scored the lone goal in the loss, bringing his season total to two. On the play, Thomas Roberts collected his first assist in USL Championship play, after executing a perfect tackle to force a turnover right outside of the Lexington box, which Da Costa sent past the keeper.
The NCFC attack, led by Pedro Dolabella and Evan Conway, has seen 14 different players record goals this season, with Da Costa becoming the seventh player to record multiple.
Since joining the club on loan, Oliver Semmle has appeared in three matches, making nine saves and conceding six goals.
SCOUTING EL PASO
El Paso Locomotive FC is in a similar position as NCFC, also sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference standings at 8W-6L-8D (32 points).
El Paso most recently fell to Loudoun United, 2-1, snapping its five-match undefeated streak.
Wilmer Cabrera Jr. has had a ton of success on the scoring sheet this season, recording 10 goals, four assists, and creating 12 chances. Alongside Cabrera, Amando Moreno has recorded seven goals. The two have led El Paso to the fifth-most goals in the league with 37 and have a conversion rate of 17%.
UP NEXT
North Carolina FC travels south to the Sunshine State to face off against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a rivalry match on Saturday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Al Lang Stadium. NCFC overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Tampa Bay, 2-1, in Week 23 to stretch its undefeated streak to six in the series.
Friday, September 12 | 7 p.m. ET | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park
Coverage Links:
Live Stats (USLC)
Watch Live (ESPN+)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic - Miami FC
- DCFC Terminates Employment of Staff Member Following Arrest - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery - Oakland Roots
- Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven | September 13, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - FC Tulsa
- Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for August - Louisville City FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Lexington - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United - Charleston Battery
- North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC - North Carolina FC
- United Soccer League, Town of Firestone and Card & Associates Announce Pre-Development Agreement and Partnership - USL
- New Mexico United Dominate at Home, Climb to Third in the Western Conference - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC
- NCFC falls on the road for second consecutive loss
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC
- Two late goals see NCFC's unbeaten streak snapped at three