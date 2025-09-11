Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

September 11, 2025

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC for BBQ, Bourbon, Beer night, presented by Sir Walter Raleigh Chevrolet, on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC aims to rebound after falling on the road to Lexington SC, 2-1, last Friday. The second consecutive loss for NCFC brought its record to 10W-9L-3D (33 points), while sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rodrigo Da Costa scored the lone goal in the loss, bringing his season total to two. On the play, Thomas Roberts collected his first assist in USL Championship play, after executing a perfect tackle to force a turnover right outside of the Lexington box, which Da Costa sent past the keeper.

The NCFC attack, led by Pedro Dolabella and Evan Conway, has seen 14 different players record goals this season, with Da Costa becoming the seventh player to record multiple.

Since joining the club on loan, Oliver Semmle has appeared in three matches, making nine saves and conceding six goals.

SCOUTING EL PASO

El Paso Locomotive FC is in a similar position as NCFC, also sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference standings at 8W-6L-8D (32 points).

El Paso most recently fell to Loudoun United, 2-1, snapping its five-match undefeated streak.

Wilmer Cabrera Jr. has had a ton of success on the scoring sheet this season, recording 10 goals, four assists, and creating 12 chances. Alongside Cabrera, Amando Moreno has recorded seven goals. The two have led El Paso to the fifth-most goals in the league with 37 and have a conversion rate of 17%.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC travels south to the Sunshine State to face off against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a rivalry match on Saturday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Al Lang Stadium. NCFC overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Tampa Bay, 2-1, in Week 23 to stretch its undefeated streak to six in the series.

Friday, September 12 | 7 p.m. ET | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

Coverage Links:

Live Stats (USLC)

Watch Live (ESPN+)







