Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the Colorado Rapids had recalled Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.
"Adam is a fantastic young goalkeeper with a big future," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "I want to thank the Rapids for the short-term loan, and we want to thank Adam for his professionalism and maturity beyond his years."
Beaudry have played seven matches for the Switchbacks in the 2025 season, racking up a total of 630 minutes, earning 11 saves and three clean sheets.
The Switchbacks go on the road this Saturday to battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Then the team is back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic - Miami FC
- DCFC Terminates Employment of Staff Member Following Arrest - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Head South for Clash with Charleston Battery - Oakland Roots
- Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven | September 13, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Athletic Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final and Head West to Face Sacramento FC in Championship Showdown - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - FC Tulsa
- Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for August - Louisville City FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Lexington - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United - Charleston Battery
- North Carolina FC Loan Defender Justin Malou to South Georgia Tormenta FC - North Carolina FC
- United Soccer League, Town of Firestone and Card & Associates Announce Pre-Development Agreement and Partnership - USL
- New Mexico United Dominate at Home, Climb to Third in the Western Conference - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids
- Tyler Clegg & Stevie Echevarria Named to Team of the Week for Week 27
- Switchbacks FC Defeated Monterey Bay at Home, 2-1
- Switchbacks FC Defeated Monterey Bay at Home, 2-1
- Switchbacks FC Win Big Against FC Tulsa