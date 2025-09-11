Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Gets Recalled Back to Colorado Rapids

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the Colorado Rapids had recalled Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

"Adam is a fantastic young goalkeeper with a big future," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "I want to thank the Rapids for the short-term loan, and we want to thank Adam for his professionalism and maturity beyond his years."

Beaudry have played seven matches for the Switchbacks in the 2025 season, racking up a total of 630 minutes, earning 11 saves and three clean sheets.

The Switchbacks go on the road this Saturday to battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Then the team is back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.