Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A positive result vs. Orange County SC on Friday night would go a long way in creating some separation between the top of the Western Conference table and the middle of the pack, providing Lexington with some much-needed breathing room.

Currently in fifth place in the West, LSC is just one point shy of the coveted fourth position - a spot that guarantees a home playoff match.

Lexington enters the match touting a five-match USL-C win streak at Lexington SC Stadium, its longest win streak at home in franchise history, dating back to June 14.

Four of its five wins during the streak came against clubs also in possession of a playoff spot - North Carolina FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New Mexico United.

Overall, LSC is unbeaten in its last six at home and has posted a 7W-2L-2D record in its last 11 matches.

Lexington and Orange County drew 2-2 back in Week 2 earlier this season.

Orange County opened the scoring before goals from Braudílio Rodrigues and Marcus Epps early in the second half put LSC ahead. However, Orange County snatched a late equalizer in 90+7' minute.

Friday's kickoff, presented by KEMI, is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County SC enters the match in ninth place in the West, but only trailing Lexington by three points in the standings. It's been a rough stretch for OCSC since the start of August, mustering a 1W-2L-2D record over its last five outings.

The club has gone 2W-7L-2D on the road this season, something Head Coach Danny Stone is looking to course-correct in the final weeks of the regular season campaign. In those matches, it has been outscored 15-8.

Ethan Zubak leads OCSC with eight goals while Christopher Hegardt is the side's assist front-runner with four. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler has been the only man to patrol between the posts for Orange County this season, making 46 saves and keeping four clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

With a win on Friday night, Lexington SC will set a new season-high point total (34) with six matches to still play. With a draw, LSC ties its season-best mark, currently set at 32 points earned in 2023's League One season.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be aired locally on FOX 56 and streamed nationally on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.







