CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer recalled midfielder CJ Olney from his loan spell with Lexington SC Thursday.
Olney made three substitute appearances for Lexington on loan, logging 50 minutes and recording one assist.
The club would like to thank CJ for his contributions and wishes him the best in the future.
