Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC were brought to a 1-0 defeat at home against Hartford Athletic in a match that showcased both determination and frustration. Despite controlling possession and creating a number of dangerous chances, The Miami FC could not break through Hartford's defensive wall. Miami now sits at a 5-5-13 record, falling to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and leaving themselves with an uphill climb in the playoff race.

This was a crucial meeting for Miami, who entered the night looking for a vital win to keep pace in the postseason chase. Forward Francisco Bonfiglio, coming off a goal against Loudoun, stood just one strike behind the league's top scorer, Cal Jennings, with 13 goals to his name. History, however, was not on Miami's side. Hartford had taken the last three meetings and held the edge in the all-time series with five wins in eleven contests. The South Florida side were also forced into changes, with veteran captain Sebastian Blanco still sidelined and midfielder Akinyode departing the club ahead of the match.

The game began with urgency from both sides. In the 16th minute, Miami avoided an early scare when Romero cleared a header off the goal line, keeping the score level. Soon after, Bonfiglio tested Hartford's keeper with a low-driven free kick in the 19th, but it was saved comfortably. Miami sustained spells of possession throughout the first half, moving into the final third with Mitrano finding space to deliver crosses, yet the finishing touch continued to elude them.

The breakthrough came for the visitors in the 54th minute. Romero, under pressure in midfield, lost the ball with his back turned. Hartford's Makangila pounced on the error, driving forward before squaring a pass to Jack Panayotou, who struck past Campisi at the near post for the game's only goal.

Miami responded with intensity. Mitrano and Ricketts pushed aggressively down the wings, while Romero regained control in midfield. Mercado tried his luck from distance in the 61st minute, forcing a save, before Zárate unleashed a thunderous effort from outside the box that rattled the crossbar. The Argentine midfielder came close again in stoppage time, dragging his shot just wide as the final whistle confirmed Miami's narrow defeat.

Despite finishing the night with more possession, shots, and passes than Hartford, Miami were once again punished for a lack of efficiency in front of goal. Campisi continued to show reliability in net with key saves, while Bonfiglio and Zárate led the charge in attack. However, with just eight matches remaining, the margin for error grows thinner as Miami fights to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Miami FC now gets ready to travel to Nevada, where they face off against Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, September 13 th at 10:30 PM at Cashman Field. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

