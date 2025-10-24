Preview: Rowdies vs Detroit

USL Championship Matchday 30

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Detroit City FC

Saturday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

Stadium Gates Open Early at 6 p.m. ET

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 9W-14L-6D, 33 pts, 10th East (5-5-4 at home)

Detroit: 9W-11L-9D, 36 pts, 8th East (3-6-5 at home)

Fan Appreciation Night Specials: Enjoy Fan Appreciation Night specials on merchandise and drink. The Bay Republic is offering 50% on all merchandise online and at the team store on gameday. All canned and bottled drinks are BOGO inside the stadium while supplies last.

Jerseys Off Our Backs: Fans can bid to win a signed, game-worn 2025 Primary Anniversary Kit from their favorite Rowdies player. Bidding for this year's cahrity auction is in-person only and will close in the 70th minute of the match. Visit the auction table located inside Gate 1 of Al Lang Stadium to place a bid. Learn More.

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

After a challenging and tumultuous 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are still alive in the chase for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the final matchday of the regular season. Lining up against the Rowdies will be Detroit City FC, the team currently occupying the coveted playoff spot.

Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Indy Eleven are all in contention to finish on top in the three-way race for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Indy won't be kicking off in their road trip to Orange County SC until 10 p.m. ET, meaning the Rowdies will have to wait to know their fate if they take care of business against Detroit.

Three scenarios exist for the Rowdies to clinch their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs. All three scenarios require the Rowdies to defeat Detroit outright.

The Rowdies clinch a playoff spot IF:

1a. Rowdies win versus Detroit, end on 36 pts AND Indy draws against Orange County, ends on 36 pts. Rowdies finishes first in three-team mini-group. (1. Rowdies, 3-1-0, 9 pts; 2. Detroit, 2-1,1, 7 pts; 3. Indy, 0-3-1, 1 pt)

1b. Rowdies win by 2 goals versus Detroit, end on 36 pts AND Indy loses at Orange County, ends on 35 pts. Rowdies hold tiebreaker over Detroit (1.14 ppg) on points-per-game versus in-conference opponents.

1c. Rowdies win by 3 goals or more versus Detroit, end on 36 pts AND Indy loses at Orange County, end on 35 pts. Rowdies hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit (1-10, min. +1 Goal Differential).

Last Time Out Against Detroit

The Rowdies suffered a 2-0 loss in the first regular season battle against Detroit back on August 23. Detroit scored twice within an eight-minute stretch in the first half to claim all three points. This Saturday's high-stakes regular season finale will be the ninth competitive meeting between the two sides. The Rowdies have a record of 3 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws in their all-time series against Detroit.

A Farewell for Fernandes

On Wednesday, legndary Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 and accept a new role within the club. As he prepares for his final home match at Al Lang Stadium, Fernandes has 195 appearances for the Rowdies across all competitions, with 46 goals and a Modern Era record of 37 assists. The former 2022 USL Championship Player of the Year will retire as the longest-tenured Rowdies player after a nine-season stint with the club.

Milestone Watch

Midfielder Danny Crisostomo and defender Forrest Lasso are both within reach of major individual milestones this Saturday. Crisostomo is one appearance away from hitting 150 career regular season appearances in the USL Championship, while Lasso is only one away from reaching 200 regular season appearances.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Bassett, Hilton, Niyongabire

