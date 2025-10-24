#OurC8ptain: a Look Back on #8's Top 8 Moments with Republic FC

RoRo Lopez - The First Quail - has been woven into the fabric of Republic FC's identity since Day 1. This Saturday, the club will celebrate the seven-year Captain's legacy, including his top moments on and off the field.

December 3, 2013: The Beginning

Exactly a year after Republic FC was founded, Rodrigo Lopez became the club's first-ever signing. With eight years already under his belt, it was a statement of the club's mission - to assemble a top-level team and set the foundation for long-term soccer success in Sacramento.

September 20, 2014: The Miracle at Bonney

Nothing has cemented RoRo's place in club (and American soccer) history like this defining moment in the USL Championship Playoff Semifinals in 2014. Up against fellow league debutant LA Galaxy II, many people likely wrote off Sacramento after they headed into the break down 2-0.

But true to its name and the city's identity, the Indomitable Club pushed on. It all started in the 70th minute when Ivan Mirkovic was brought down in the box. RoRo was composed as he stepped up to the spot and with a perfectly-placed penalty the comeback was on. Sacramento was awarded another penalty 15 minutes later and #8 brought the match level. The heroic performance was completed in stoppage time. Republic FC was awarded a free kick just outside the box. With a packed house at Heart Health Park - then called Bonney Field - behind him, Lopez curled one of his classic set piece finishes around the wall for the game-winning goal.

September 27, 2014: The Trophy

What's better than architecting one of the most epic comebacks ever? Following it up with a title one week later. Republic FC capped off its historic inaugural season with silverware thanks to RoRo providing the assist on Octavio Guzman's eventual game-winning goal. At the end of the night, Lopez helped his team lift the Championship Trophy and was named the Playoffs MVP.

2020: The Return

After spending time playing in the top ranks of Mexican football, RoRo returned stateside to sign for Republic FC ahead of the 2020 season. Dozens of fans welcomed him at the airport before the city turned out for a celebratory press conference in front of Republic FC's midtown office.

May 25, 2022: The Run to the Final Begins

It was the classic underdog story: Sacramento vs. the world. The Indomitable Club opened the 2022 Open Cup with a 6-0 win over Portland Timbers U-23 side as RoRo added his first goal and first two assists of the tournament. He followed up the opening round with a one goal, one assist performance against Central Valley Fuego before helping the team get past Phoenix Rising.

Then on May 25, he led his team to secure its first upset of the tournament with a 2-0 performance against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16. A first half corner kick from RoRo was flicked into the back of the net by Luis Felipe. In the second half, RoRo took on his defender to send a rocket of a shot to the upper 90 to double the lead and give Sacramento its first-ever victory over its NorCal tournament rival. The headline-grabbing win was just the beginning of an unforgettable run.

June 21, 2022 and July 27, 2022: The Cupsets Continue

Facing its first road test of the Open Cup, Republic FC headed to SoCal to take on LA Galaxy. Up against one of the most successful teams in MLS history, the Indomitable Club refused to let its journey end at Dignity Health Sports Park. RoRo scored the opening goal before Luis Felipe found a second half game-winner.

Back at Heart Health Park for the Semifinals, the match against Sporting Kansas City was to be decided by a dramatic penalty shootout. Both sides had gone perfect from the spot through four rounds before Danny Vitiello blocked Graham Zusi's attempt, and once again RoRo delivered the final shot to punch Republic FC's ticket to the Final, the first lower division side to reach the title match of America's National Soccer Championship in 14 years.

The journey earned recognition throughout the world, and Lopez had plenty to show for it. He led the tournament with four assists, finished tied for the Golden Boot with four goals, and later became the first player to be named both the Player of the Tournament and the Lower Division Player of the Tournament by TheCup.US.

2024: Roman Strong

RoRo's family is his life, and in 2024 his son Roman's story took the soccer world by storm. Born with a congenital heart defect, Roman was set to have open heart surgery in May, right in the middle of Republic FC's season. To show his support of the family, teammate Luis Felipe, set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with costs related to Roman's surgery and recovery, and the response was immense. From soccer icons throughout the globe, to Republic FC fans and beyond, the community threw its full support behind Roman and the Lopez Family.

The surgery was a success and just two days later, Roman surprised the team and made a miraculous return to Heart Health Park to watch Republic FC take on the San Jose Earthquakes in the Open Cup. With their #1 fan in attendance, the club rallied to win the game in extra time and advance in the tournament.

2025: The Comeback

After missing the majority of the 2024 season with an ACL tear, RoRo was determined to get back on the field. He worked tirelessly through rehab, often with two workouts a day, while also still participating in team activities as a vocal leader on the sidelines. His moment came on March 28, 2025 - 311 days since he last stepped on the pitch - when he subbed on in the 77th minute. Lopez continued to find his form as the season progressed and on June 21 found the back of the net for the first time since May 2024 with one of his classic set pieces that looked as if it could have been pulled from the 2014 highlight reel.

He has since gone on to earn four Team of the Week selections and was nominated for August Player of the Month. In the Fall, he helped Republic FC advance to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final, converting the opening penalty in the Semifinal shootout against Rhode Island FC.

Rodrigo Lopez has been a part of every major moment in Republic FC history and has undoubtedly left his mark on Sacramento sports and American soccer.

What's next? Well if we can learn anything from history, it's that RoRo's story isn't finished yet. There are still more chances to add to his long list of milestone moments, and maybe even wrap up his career with another Championship trophy.

