Rhode Island FC Unveils Capelli Sport Wave Kit, Inspired by the Pride of the Ocean State

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC Unveils Capelli Sport Wave Kit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, at an exclusive event at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC players unveiled the club's brand-new alternate kit, the Capelli Sport Wave Kit, in front of hundreds of Season Ticket Members and Corporate Partners. The third kit to be worn by field players in RIFC history, the Wave Kit pays homage to the Ocean State's 400 miles of coastline in a sleek, all-white design.

Fans will have the first opportunity to purchase the brand-new third kit exclusively from the Rhode Island FC Team Store, powered by Capelli Sport, when the new look makes its debut in RIFC's Jägermeister Cup rivalry clash vs. Hartford Athletic on Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. Limited tickets to the game remain available and can be purchased at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

Through every thread of the Wave Kit, distinct details carry the pride of the Ocean State. The new all-white kit is headlined by a 3D white and bay blue Rhode Island FC crest, custom-designed to match the clean aesthetic of the kit, blending in seamlessly for a minimalist, elevated look. In place of classic horizontal stripes, a custom wave design flows across the body of the kit, inspired by the iconic Rhode Island license plate. On the back of the kit, a direct nod to Rhode Island rests on the lower back, as "Ocean State" is emblazoned in familiar text to Rhode Islanders.

Rhode Island FC's exclusive airline partner, Breeze Airways, continues to display boldly as the Wave Kit's front-of-jersey sponsor while Centreville Bank, the exclusive banking partner of RIFC, makes its third appearance on the jersey sleeve. Rhode Island Energy, the Ocean State club's exclusive energy partner, makes its mark once again as the upper back-of-jersey sponsor.

Proudly manufactured by Capelli Sport, the official and exclusive on-field apparel and equipment provider of Rhode Island FC, the Wave Kit is made using interlock, lightweight, fully-sublimated fabric with vinyl print and a custom 3D woven crest. The Wave Kit uses Capelli Sport's CS-Dry technology, which provides excellent moisture wicking properties during high intensity activity, specializing in separating sweat from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable and providing that extra detail to help you perform to your ultimate capabilities.

