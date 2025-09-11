Rhode Island FC Bows out of USL Jägermeister Cup with Penalty-Shootout Loss to Sacramento Republic FC

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Koke Vegas

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC's inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup run came to an end in the semifinals on Wednesday when it fell to Sacramento FC in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 tie. Although RIFC's defense held its fifth clean sheet in its last six home games on top of four strong saves from Koke Vegas, it was not enough to secure the victory as the visitors won the penalty shootout 3-0 to advance to the final.

Rhode Island FC (4W-1L-1T) started the game strong, taking the first shot of the game just four minutes in when Maxi Rodriguez sent a header into the penalty area to JJ Williams, who laid a low pass to Grant Stoneman. Running on to the ball at the top of the box, Stoneman's shot flew just off the right post. Three minutes later, the Ocean State club won a dangerous free kick just outside the box, and Rodriguez forced the first save of the night out of Sacramento Republic FC (4W-0L-1T) goalkeeper Jared Mazzola with a curling low shot.

In the ninth minute, Sacramento got into the attack for the first time when Michel Benitez hit the target with a powerful free kick, but Vegas produced a sharp diving save to tip the effort over the bar. The save was the first of four saves Vegas made throughout the game, as the goalkeeper went on to deny The Quails leading scorer, Russell Cicerone, who broke through into a close-range one-on-one opportunity in the 22nd minute. The impressive last-ditch save kept the game scoreless going into the halftime break.

The game stayed cagey through the beginning of the second half, with both teams struggling to string together possession and craft opportunities. The hosts nearly broke through in the 62nd minute when Clay Holstad's long throw-in from the right side landed at the feet of Aldair Sanchez in the box, but his shot was deflected out of play. Twelve minutes later, second-half substitute Joe Brito tried his luck with a shot from well outside the penalty area, but his low effort was comfortably collected by Mazzola.

The Ocean State club continued to push forward as the game entered the final 10 minutes when Holstad found Noah Fuson with a long cross. Fuson recycled a header back into the box and found Rodriguez, who fired a shot just inches wide of the left post. Less than a minute later, Rodriguez got on the end of another cross at the goalmouth, only to be denied by a spectacular save by Mazzola from point-blank range.

Both keepers continued to be the star of the show as the game wore on. With just two minutes left to play in regulation, Jack Gurr broke through the Rhode Island FC back line and raced into a one-on-one position with Vegas. Vegas stayed strong and produced a low save to deny Sacramento's second one-on-one opportunity of the night, stopping one of the best scoring opportunities of the second half. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Vegas came up big once again, pushing away Rodrigo Lopez's free kick with his 100th career save for RIFC across all competitions to send the game to a penalty shootout. Unfortunately for RIFC, Sacramento went on to defeat the Ocean State club in the resulting penalty shootout, ending its inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup journey in the semifinals.

PENALTY SUMMARY

RI: Maxi Rodriguez (Missed), JJ Williams (Missed), Noah Fuson (Missed)

SAC: Rodrigo Lopez (Scored), Russell Cicerone (Scored), Michel Benitez (Scored)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Frank Nodarse returned from a seven-game injury absence, coming in as a second-half substitute in the 68th minute.

Dwayne Atkinson made his first career start at Centreville Bank Stadium.

With four saves, goalkeeper Koke Vegas brought his career total to 100 saves for RIFC across all competitions.

Rhode Island FC's defense kept its fifth shutout in its last six home games.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Koke Vegas

