LouCity's 'Noche Latina' Game to Feature Specialty Gear, Food and More

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC will usher in Hispanic Heritage Month with its first Noche Latina - a cultural celebration in conjunction with the club's Saturday, September 20, game against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Gates to Lynn Family Stadium open at 6:30 p.m. for a $2 happy hour on beer and Pepsi products before kickoff at 8, with tickets available at LouCity.com/nochelatina. In addition to everything fans enjoy at a typical LouCity home game, they can also expect to see, hear, and taste a variety of authentic Latin American offerings.

- LouCity's players will don a warmup top designed by local artist and Colombia native Daniel Nausa. The shirt features front partnership with Adelante Hispanic Achievers, and proceeds from each jersey purchase will go toward the nonprofit devoted to empowering Latinx youth. Player-worn warmup tops will also be signed and auctioned after the game to benefit Adelante.

- Fans can shop both the Noche Latina warmup top and custom "Vamos Morados" scarf, designed by Rachel Nuñez, at LouSoccerStore.com. The Lynn Family Stadium team store is also open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

- Featured Noche Latina food items include Mexican-inspired street corn fritters (Shelbygrille Road west stand); an Argentinian chimichurri chorizo hoagie (Bardstown BBQ); Guatemala's queso fundido chicken nachos (Butchertown's Best); and a Cuban rice pudding (Shelbygrille Road east).

- Fans who want to try all four dishes can take advantage of LouCity's Noche Latina Package. The package includes a ticket to the game and a serving of each Latin American concession item for just $40. Those who purchase the ticket package will be given a passport book to collect stamps from each stop along the way.

- DJ Yariel will take over Lynn Family Stadium's aux on Noche Latina. Additionally, fans can stop by the beer garden for an in-game party hosted by Midnight Club with music from DJ Tury. After the game, fans who show their ticket on the SeatGeek app will receive free admission to Midnight Club's location at 651 S. 4th Street.

LouCity's hosting Las Vegas amid a historic season for the boys in purple, who sit in first place down the stretch of the regular season. City has already clinched a trip to the playoffs and continues to pursue its second straight Players' Shield, awarded to the USL Championship's regular season title winner.







