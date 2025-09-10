Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team

Sacramento, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced that Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough has been selected to the U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team roster for its upcoming domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from September 12 through 19. He is the only player representing a USL Championship club on the roster.

Fifteen-year-old Kimbrough continues to make a name for himself in the national team youth ranks. Just last month, he scored six goals to claim the Golden Boot while competing with Mexico's U-15 team at the Concacaf Championship. In March, he was the only player representing USL Championship on the roster for the United States U-15 Boys' National Team training camp.

Since signing his first pro contract in 2023 at the age of 13, Da'vian has continued to train and compete for Republic FC's first team, while also featuring for the youth academy. This season, he's made two appearances in seven roster selections in USL Championship and USL Cup play. In June, he helped the U17 academy team reach the Semifinals of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, the best finish by a Republic FC squad since 2022.

Including Kimbrough, all three of Sacramento's homegrown players have been selected to U.S. National Team programs this year. Just last week, defender Chibi Ukaegbu was called into camp with the U-20 team and in May, Blake Willey joined the U-18 squad for the UEFA Friendship Cup. Willey appeared in every game and added an assist to help the U.S. take home the championship trophy.

Republic FC is back in action tonight taking on Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







