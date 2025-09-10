Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for August

September 10, 2025

Hartford, CONN. - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that Head Coach Brendan Burke has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for August, following a historic run that saw the club go undefeated in nine consecutive matches and securing a place in the semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Burke, in his second season with Hartford, has helped transform the team into one of the most formidable sides in the league. In August alone, Hartford Athletic posted a dominant record of 5 wins and 2 draws, including crucial victories over top conference opponents and a quarterfinal win in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

"This is a team award, a full squad award in our case here in Hartford as we have called on every player on our roster to keep getting results." said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "I am proud to receive this award on behalf of our whole staff and our locker room. We have huge games coming up to prepare for now, but getting to the cup final and a home playoff game is our sole focus now."

The nine-game undefeated streak marks the longest in Hartford Athletic history, and the club has surged up the USL Championship table, putting themselves in strong position for a postseason run. Under Burke's leadership, the team has played with tactical discipline, attacking flair, and a newfound resilience that has captured the attention of fans.

Hartford Athletic will continue its campaign tonight at 7:30 PM against Greenville Triumph SC, as the team prepares for a high-stakes showdown in the Jägermeister Cup semifinals.







