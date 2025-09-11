Hartford Books First-Ever Trip to Jägermeister Cup Final with Late-Game Goal Surge
Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
The Boys in Green advanced to the USL Jägermeister Cup final for the first time in club history on last minute goals from Joe Farrell, Marlon Hairston and Michee Ngalina, powering Hartford to a 3-1 win over USL League One side Greenville Triumph.
With all four goals scored in the final 20 minutes, this semifinal game truly came down to the wire.
The first hour or so of the game was a fight for control of the midfield, with neither team creating very dangerous opportunities and momentum swinging from one end to the other. The two teams went into the locker room with an xG of 0.09 for Hartford and 0.04 for Greenville.
The Boys in Green finally broke through in the 70th minute off a Joe Farrell header. Jonathan Jiménz, subbed in just three minutes earlier, was fouled near midfield. Sebastian Anderson served a perfect ball over the Greenville defense to the back post for Farrell to attack. The veteran center back redirected the ball back towards the front post and out of goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg's reach, giving Hartford the lead.
Just four minutes later, though, Triumph responded with a set piece goal of their own. Taken from a similar distance, Pascal Corvino also sent the ball to the back post, where Zane Bubb sailed above his defender to get a head on it. His attempt was going wide but Evan Lee was there to bury the ball in the back of the net.
Both teams' goals were scored by defenders.
For the next 10 minutes, the two teams continued to battle, both making offensive substitutions and looking to get forward as much as possible.
In the 85th minute, a potential head injury for a Greenville defender caused a stoppage of play when Athletic had the ball in an attacking position. After the player was assessed, the Green & Blue were given a drop ball in the left corner, where they had possession when the play was stopped.
Anderson played it to Jiménez who served the ball into the box. It was cleared but Michee Ngalina was there to pick up the loose change. He controlled the ball and took off towards the endline, taking on three defenders before getting a cross off. Kyle Edwards received the ball at the far post and fired off a shot. Rankenburg made a good close-range save but the ball deflected to Marlon Hairston who finished the job, giving Hartford the 2-1 lead.
As the minutes ticked away in stoppage time, Michee Ngalina added an insurance goal for the Green & Blue. He intercepted a stray Greenville pass around halfway and, at a blistering pace, charged towards goal. With only one defender to challenge him, Ngalina blasted the ball away and secured the 3-1 win for Hartford.
The Boys in Green will face Sacramento Republic FC - who defeated Rhode Island FC in penalties - in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, October 4th. A draw will be held tomorrow, 9/11, at 9:30 AM to determine who will host the match. Further details to be announced.
Hartford is back at home on Saturday, September 20th at 7 PM against Pittsburg Riverhounds SC. Tickets are available here.
FAST STATS
HARTFORD GREENVILLE
Shots 11 6
Shots On Target 5 3
Corners 4 0
Fouls 11 8
Offsides 0 2
Possession 62.7% 37.3%
Passing Accuracy 81.2% 72.6%
Saves 2 2
SCORING SUMMARY
HARTFORD GREENVILLE
70 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Sebastian Anderson) 74 ¬Â² - Evan Lee (Zane Bubb)
85 ¬Â² - Marlon Hairston (Jordan Scarlett)
90+3 ¬Â² - Michee Ngalina
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
HARTFORD GREENVILLE
73 ¬Â² - Baboucarr Njie (Yellow) 15 ¬Â² - Evan Lee (Yellow)
85 ¬Â² - Gunther Rankenburg (Yellow)
90+7 ¬Â² - Chapa Herrera (Yellow)
LINEUPS
HARTFORD GREENVILLE
77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Gunther Rankenburg
4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 2 (DF) Anthony Patti (Ivan Agyaakwah, 63 ¬Â²)
15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Brandon Fricke (C)
30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe 42 (DF) Zane Bubb (Chevone Marsh, 87 ¬Â²)
5 (MF) Baboucarr Njie (Owen Presthus, 80 ¬Â²) 77 (DF) DJ Benton
94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 8 (MF) Chapa Herrera
10 (MF) Samuel Carega 12 (MF) Evan Lee (Benjamin Zakowski, 90+2 ¬Â²)
8 (MF) Junior Moreira (Jonathan Jiménez, 66 ¬Â²) 18 (MF) Connor Evans
2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 9 (MF) Rodrigo Robles (Michael Gonzalez, 75 ¬Â²)
11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 11 (MF) Pascal Corvino (Ezekiel Soto, 75 ¬Â²)
71 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Beverly Makangila, 86 ¬Â²) 20 (FW) Ropapa Mensah
