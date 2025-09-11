Republic FC Outlasts Rhode Island FC in Penalty Kicks to Win USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC is in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. The Indomitable Club put together a textbook defensive performance to claim its fifth clean sheet of the tournament before going perfect from the penalty spot to punch its ticket to the Final. Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola's breakout tournament campaign continued with three saves in regulation followed by one final stop in the penalty shootout.

Mazzola came up with his first save of the night in the seventh minute. A late whistle awarded Rhode Island a free kick just outside the box. Maxi Rodriguez stepped up for a shot that curled around the wall, but Mazzola saw it the entire way and made the save.

A free kick on the other end of the pitch nearly gave Sacramento the early lead. Michel Benitez sent in a stellar strike, but Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas rose up to punch it away. The pressure continued on the ensuing corner kick and as Rhode Island couldn't clear it away, it looked like Khori Bennett found the opening goal, only to have it called back as offside.

Republic FC had another pair of back-to-back chances in the 22nd minute. Rayan Djedje intercepted a clearance and laid the ball off for Cristian Parano. The Argentinians cross reached Russell Cicerone. Cicerone's shot was low, but the goalkeeper kicked it away. Rodrigo Lopez's in-swinging corner kick was flicked on by Lee Desmond, but the ball went just wide of the target.

The Indomitable Club continued to pick up speed and finished the half with seven shots, but at the end of the first 45 the match was still scoreless.

It was a bit of a choppy start to the second half. Rhode Island substitute Joe Brito tried to sneak in a goal with a quick shot from distance in the 74th minute, but Jared Mazzola went low to collect. The hosts had another chance in the 81st minute. Mazzola came up big in the 82nd minute when a cross came across the box for Maxi Rodriguez, but Mazzola came out to cut off the angle and stop the shot. He finished the match with three saves to claim his fifth clean sheet of the tournament.

Sacramento had its best chance of the second half in the 88th minute when Jack Gurr got on the end of a Rodrigo Lopez long ball. Gurr volleyed the ball around the defender for a close-range shot, but it was directed right at the keeper.

Both defenses held strong as each side pushed to find a late game-winner, but instead the match headed to a penalty shootout.

Sacramento went perfect as Rodrigo Lopez, Russell Cicerone, and Michel Benitez each converted from the spot. Rhode Island missed the target in their first two attempts and on the final one, Jared Mazzola made his third penalty save of the tournament to put Republic FC into the Final.

After five games on the road, Republic FC will finally return home to host Phoenix Rising FC on Superhero Night on September 13. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 0(3) - 0(0) Rhode Island FC

USL Jägermeister Cup

Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

September 10, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; RI - none

Penalty Shootout

SAC RI

Rodrigo Lopez - scored Maxi Rodriguez - missed

Russell Cicerone - scored JJ Williams - missed

Michel Benitez - scored Noah Fuson - saved

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 52', Jack Gurr (caution) 84'; RI - Aldair Sanchez (caution) 8', Hugo Bacharach (caution) 28', Amos Shapiro-Thompson (caution) 50', Noah Fuson (caution) 78'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Nick Ross (Luis Felipe 78'), Rodrigo Lopez (C), Cristian Parano, Russell Cicerone, Khori Bennett (Dominik Wanner 78')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Ryan Spaulding, Cody Baker, AJ Edwards, Lewis Jamieson, Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 3, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3

Rhode Island FC: Koke Vegas (C), Karifa Yao, Grant Stoneman (Zach Herivaux 77'), Hugo Bacharach, Aldair Sanchez (Noah Fuson 69'), Marc Ybarra, Clay Holstad, JJ Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Frank Nodarse 68'), Dwayne Atkinson (Joe Brito 56')

Unused Substitutes: Aimé Mabika, Jackson Lee, Mathieu Ndongo

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 4, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 1







