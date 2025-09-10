Top United States U-16 Defender Tyson Espy Signs with Orange County Sc

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, CA - Orange County SC is excited to announce the signing of 15-year-old forward Apolo Marinch to his first professional contract. The Slovenian-American, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2010 class, arrives from Columbus Crew 2 to continue his development within OCSC's renowned #NextWave pathway.

The Willowick, Ohio native began his youth career with Cleveland-based FC Evolution and Croatia Juniors before joining the Columbus Crew Academy. By 2018, he had earned a spot on the Crew's U12 Generation adidas Cup team and quickly progressed through the academy ranks.

Marinch is OCSC's second major youth signing of 2025, following the addition of U.S. Youth National Team defender Tyson Espy in August. With a Slovenian passport, Marinch looks to follow in the footsteps of OCSC alumni Kobi Henry, Korede Osundina, and Milan Iloski, who have all gone on to play for top clubs abroad.

"Apolo is an exceptional young talent whose technical quality and maturity stand out well beyond his age," said President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent. "Despite being just 15, we believe he's fully prepared to take the next step in his development and compete at the professional level. We're excited to guide him through our proven pathway and help position him for future opportunities on the European stage."

In March 2025, at 14 years, 10 months, and 11 days old, Marinch made history as the youngest-ever player to debut for Crew 2. A month later, he received his first U.S. Youth National Team call-up, joining the BNT U-15 training camp in West Palm Beach, FL.

"The reason I joined Orange County SC was that they are doing great things with the youth players, and I hope OC can help me make my next step by way of their great European pathway," Said Marinch. "I'm excited to be joining OCSC for the upcoming playoff push. It is great working with all the players and coaches here, and I hope I can help the team win."

This transaction was completed before the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 8.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs forward Apolo Marinch, September 2025

Name: Apolo Marinch

Pronunciation: MA-Rin-CH

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 158 lbs

Number: 22

Born: April 28, 2010

Birthplace: Willowick, OH

Hometown: Willowick, OH

Previous Club: Columbus Crew 2

Social Media: @apolomarinc10 on Instagram







