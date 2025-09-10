Loudoun United Football Club Signs Defender Boluwatife Akinyode

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club has signed former Miami FC defender Boluwatife Akinyode through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027. This transaction was completed before the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 8.

Akinyode joins the Red-and-White after mutually parting ways with Miami FC on September 4. The 31-year-old center back captained the USL Championship side this season, tallying 21 regular-season appearances. In total, he made 97 appearances for Miami FC across all competitions from 2021 to 2023, before spending the 2024 season with El Paso Locomotive (30 appearances) and returning to Miami at the start of the 2025 campaign.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Loudoun United. This is a great group, and I'm proud to be a part of it," said Boluwatife Akinyode. "The team has done very well so far this year, and I'm here to help make it even better as we enter the final push of the season."

Akinyode brings a wealth of USL Championship experience to Loudoun United, with 266 career regular-season appearances. Prior to joining Miami in 2021, he spent time with Birmingham Legion FC (2020), Nashville SC (2018-2019), North Carolina FC (2017), Bethlehem Steel FC (2016), and New York Red Bulls II (2015).

"We are excited to welcome Boluwatife (Bolu) Akinyode to Loudoun United. Bolu brings proven experience, athleticism, and leadership to our team," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He can play multiple roles, and his presence and quality on both sides of the ball will be a tremendous asset as we continue our push this season."

The Nigerian-born defender made his professional debut on April 18, 2015, for New York Red Bulls II in a 1-1 draw against Charleston Battery. That same season, he scored his first professional goal - a match-winning header against Louisville City FC. Before turning pro, Akinyode played four seasons collegiately for the Seton Hall Pirates of the Big East Conference, recording 33 appearances, four goals, and four assists. He came up through the New York Red Bulls youth academy.

Akinyode has also represented Nigeria at the youth international level, suiting up for the U-14 Nigeria National Team.

Player: Boluwatife Akinyode

Position: Defender

Birthday: May 30th, 1994

Age: 31

Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Height: 6' 2"

Status: International







