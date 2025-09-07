Rhode Island FC Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC in Physical Eastern Conference Battle

Rhode Island FC's Aldair Sanchez in action

Pawtucket, RI - After almost an hour of weather delay on a wet, rainy night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island FC fell 1-0 to USL Championship leaders Louisville City FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday. Although the Ocean State club held LouCity's blistering attack to a season-low four shots and limited it to just a single shot on target, it did not do enough to cancel out the visitors' lone first-half goal as Louisville walked away with all three points.

Louisville City FC (16W-1L-6T) proved that it was not put off by the late start, opening the scoring in the 18th minute when Aiden McFadden found the back of the net with a spectacular goal from the right wing. Working quickly in transition, Sean Totsch played McFadden into open space down the wing, and what initially looked like a dangerous cross from the defender slammed off the far post and into the side netting to give the visitors an early lead.

Rhode Island FC (6W-11L-6T) responded positively to the goal, forcing the first save of the night out of LouCity goalkeeper Danny Faundez when Marc Ybarra picked out Aimé Mabika with a perfectly-weighted cross in the 26th minute. Getting above his marker and connecting with the cross, Mabika drilled a powerful effort on frame, but it flew straight into the arms of Faundez.

Although the Ocean State club looked strong in possession as the game wore on and held the league-leaders high-scoring attack at bay, it struggled to truly test Faundez until the 75th minute, when JJ Williams unleashed a low shot from distance that was saved. Although Rhode Island FC outshot the league leaders 8-4, held more than 57 percent of the ball and limited LouCity to a season-low four shots throughout 90 minutes, it could not recover from the early deficit as it fell 1-0.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return home on a quick turnaround when it hosts Sacramento Republic FC in the Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the win-or-go-home elimination game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

LOU - Aiden McFadden (Sean Totsch), 18th minute: McFadden curls a shot off the far post and into the back of the net from a tight angle. RI 0, LOU 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

18-year-old Mathieu Ndongo made his Rhode Island FC debut, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 81st minute.

Goalkeeper Koke Vegas made his 100th career USL Championship appearance.

For the second week in a row, Rhode Island FC's defense held the USL Championship's highest-scoring attack to a season-low shot total. After limiting Charleston Battery to just five shots in last weekend's 1-0 win, it held Louisville to just four shots on Saturday.

Rhode Island FC outshot Louisville 8-4 and held 57 percent of the possession, limiting the visitors to just one shot on target through 90 minutes.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aldair Sanchez

Match stats and information available here.

