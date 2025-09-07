McFadden's First-Half Strike Propels LouCity Past Rhode Island, Securing Home Playoff Game

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC on game night

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Spenser Powell) Louisville City FC on game night(Louisville City FC, Credit: Spenser Powell)

It's now confirmed: Lynn Family Stadium will house playoff soccer in 2025.

Amid a weather-beaten Saturday night at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, RI, Louisville City FC used an Aiden McFadden first-half strike to best Rhode Island FC 1-0, locking down a top-four Eastern Conference finish and a home playoff game with seven games left.

LouCity recorded only four shots in the entire match - the fewest this season - but a moment of individual brilliance by the in-form McFadden made all the difference Saturday.

The 26-year-old converted a cross-like shot in the 18th minute, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Koke Vegas from just outside the box on the right flank. It was his second goal in three games.

With the result, the boys in purple (16-1-6, 54 points) maintain a four-point advantage at the top of the East over the Charleston Battery. It also assures that an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal will take place in Louisville. For further information on that, visit LouCity.com/playoffs.

"Difficult game, difficult conditions," said head coach Danny Cruz. The game was delayed after a 56 minutes due to inclement weather. "... It's a difficult opponent to play against, they have big bodies ... I thought the boys did a fantastic job, so all in all, really proud of the result. We had a tough travel yesterday, got in super late, but as we always talk about - no excuses. (I) felt the guys took that messaging on board and did a fantastic job."

Chances were few and far between for both sides as the weather made for slick and unforgiving conditions on the artificial turf.

Neither team amassed a big chance, while the two managed a shot on target apiece. One was all the visitors needed, however.

Reflecting on the game's lone goal, McFadden stated, "(I) put it at the back post, hit the back post. Good feeling, I've hit the post a lot this year and it bounced the other way, so it was nice to see it go in."

As has been the theme this season, Louisville's defense was immense. Behind Danny Faundez in net for the third game running, City collected its eighth clean sheet and third on the road in 2025.

RIFC was held to just 0.44 expected goals on the night, marking the 11th time Cruz's men have limited an opponent to an xG below one.

"Job is not done. Obviously, we want all the playoffs to run through Lynn Family (Stadium)," said Faundez. "So, it's taking each week at a time. I think the goal is to look at the standings once that last game of the regular season is played, not beforehand."

Louisville will now take a trip to the Steel City - Pittsburgh - to finish off this road trip against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 p.m. next Saturday. City and Pittsburgh have an extensive head-to-head history, which includes three postseason meetings. The boys in purple took each of those encounters.

Game Summary: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: September 6, 2025

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET (delayed until 7:56 p.m. ET due to weather)

Weather: 74 degrees, rainy

Scoring

Rhode Island FC (0, 0, 0)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

18' Aiden McFadden (Sean Totsch)

Lineups

Rhode Island FC: 1 - Koke Vegas (c); 4 - Hugo Bacharach, 24 - Karifa Yao (76' 5 - Grant Stoneman), 6 - Aimé Mabika, 3 - Aldair Sanchez, 12 - Clay Holstad (81' 27 - Mathieu Ndongo), 20 - Zach Herivaux (77' 18 - Joe Brito), 23 - Marc Ybarra (64' 7 - Dwayne Atkinson), 21 - Maxi Rodriguez, 77 - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (64' 11 - Noah Fuson), 9 - JJ Williams

Subs not used: 22 - Jackson Lee; 2 - Dani Rovira

Head coach: Khano Smith

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez; 13 - Amadou Dia, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (86' 53 - Cameron Lancaster), 17 - Taylor Davila, 27 - Evan Davila (67' 7 - Ray Serrano), 11 - Niall McCabe (82' 83 - Brandon Dayes), 16 - Adrien Perez (67' 10 - Brian Ownby), 25 - Jansen Wilson

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 3 - Jake Morris, 70 - Isaac Cano, 80 - Hayden Stamps

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Rhode Island FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 8 / 4

Shots on Goal: 1 / 1

Expected goals: 0.44 / 0.11

Possession: 57.6% / 42.4%

Fouls: 16 / 9

Offside: 0 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Discipline Summary

Rhode Island FC:

32' Marc Ybarra (yellow)

68' Clay Holstad (yellow)

71' Karifa Yao (yellow)

89' JJ Williams (yellow)

90'+1 Hugo Bacharach (yellow)

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

