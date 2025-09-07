Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals in USLC Era

Mount Pleasant, S.C. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake scored his second goal in four days and his third in the past four matches, but it wasn't enough as the second-best team in the USL Championship this season Charleston Battery prevailed 2-1.

With Charleston leading 2-0 in the second half, defender Josh O'Brien started the build-up to Blake's goal after recovering a deflected pass just outside the area on the defensive end. O'Brien dribbled quickly toward the center circle and fired a perfect diagonal pass to forward Romario Williams on the left side. Williams took it toward the six where his shot was blocked to create a corner kick.

Captain James Murphy then played a cross that was punched by Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio inside the six, where defender Ben Ofeimu headed it back to Blake. Blake then volleyed it into the right corner of the net for his second highlight-reel goal this week.

It is Blake's team-high ninth goal this season, one shy of his career-best 10 for the Boys in Blue in 2024. The goal is Blake's 24th in three years playing for Indy Eleven, tying the franchise mark for most goals in the USL Championship era (2018-) with Tyler Pasher (2018-20). The Nottingham, England, native now has 41 career goals in USLC regular-season play.

Ofeimu's assist is his first this season in addition to two goals. He helped the Boys in Blue defense contain the highest-scoring offense in the league with two tackles won, nine completed passes, and 31 touches.

Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made five stops to follow his six-save effort in the second half of Wednesday's shutout win at Hartford Athletic. The second-year Boys in Blue keeper now has 59 saves this season and a franchise USLC-era best 131 in his two years in Indy.

Indy Eleven continues its season-long three-game USLC road swing with a key Eastern Conference match at Rhode Island FC on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+. The Boys in Blue currently lead Rhode Island by two points in the race for a playoff berth with seven games left in the regular season.

Indy Eleven's next home game is Hispanic Heritage on Sunday, September 21 at 5 pm vs. Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:2 Charleston Battery

Sat., Sept. 6, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

Patriots Point | Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Weather: Sunny, 81 degrees

Attendance: 5,012

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 7-11-5 (-6), 26 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

Charleston Battery: 16-5-2 (23), 50 pts; #2 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

CHS - Cal Jennings (penalty) 38'

CHS - Cal Jennings 67'

IND - Jack Blake (Ben Ofeimu) 72'

Discipline Summary

IND - Finn McRobb (caution) 30'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 38'

CHS - MD Myers (caution) 45'+4

CHS - Emilio Ycaza (caution) 57'

IND - Brian Schaefer (caution) 65'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 70'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Josh O'Brien, Brian Schaefer, James Murphy (captain) (Elliot Collier 88'), Finn McRobb (Maalique Foster 61'), Bruno Rendón, Brem Soumaoro (Cam Lindley 76'), Edward Kizza (Romario Williams 61'), Oliver Brynéus (Jack Blake 60').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Logan Neidlinger, Ryan Hunsucker.

Charleston Battery Line-Up: Luis Zamudio, Langston Blackstock (Michael Edwards 90'), Leland Archer (captain), Joey Akpunonu, Douglas Martínez (Juan David Torres 32'), Jeremy Kelly (Emilio Ycaza 45') (Nathan Dossantos 90'), Aaron Molloy, Houssou Landry, Arturo Rodríguez, MD Myers (Graham Smith 90'), Cal Jennings.

Charleston Battery Subs Not Used: Christian Garner, Mark Segbers, Viggo Ortiz, Diego Rodriguez.







