Rowdies Lose Out, 2-0, To Sacramento

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies conceded twice to fall 2-0 at the hand of Western Conference side Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium.

"I thought we were a little bit passive in the first half," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think in the second half we were much better. We had a lot of control in the second half. We just didn't create enough chances to threaten Sacramento the way we wanted to. Obviously, the [second] goal at the death is the killer."

Sacramento took the lead at the half hour mark on their first attempt on frame of the night. Captain Rodrigo Lopez scored the go-ahead goal for the visitors with a strike from 30 yards out that deflected off the leg of Rowdies Captain Aaron Guillen on its way into the top left corner of the net.

The Rowdies produced their first shot on target of the evening early in the second half. Venezuelan Juan Carlos Azocar probed Sacramento's net in the 47th minute, firing a low strike from distance to force keeper Danny Vitiello into a diving save.

Despite sustained possession in Sacramento's defensive half throughout the second half, the Rowdies struggled to convert the advantage into any clear-cut scoring chances. As the Rowdies pushed for an equalizer, Sacramento finally through to double the lead deep into second half stoppage on their second attempt on target of the match. Jack Gurr initiated the scoring sequence, lifting a long ball from deep in Sacramento's defensive half over Tampa Bay's back line for Sebastian Herrera, who drove down into the final third before centering a pass for Russell Cicerone to bury into the back of the net.

"Were not creating enough," said Casciato. "It's really difficult for us that we haven't been able to start games with the right intensity. When we start doing that, we'll create more chances and score more goals. Until we do that it's going to continue to be more difficult."

Saturday's defeat means three more points have slipped out of the Rowdies grasp in the tightening playoff race. The Rowdies were fortunate, though, as all teams directly above them in the standings (Indy Eleven, Rhode Island FC) and directly below them (Birmingham Legion FC, Miami FC) all lost as well. Those results around the league mean the Rowdies didn't lose any ground in the Eastern Conference table for the time being.

"We need the points, and we need them desperately," said Guillen. "We just need to keep working and keep doing what we're asked to. We need to be switched on from the first minute to the last minute."

Next up, the Rowdies host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on First Responders Night at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

SAC - Lopez, 29'

SAC - Cicerone, Herrera, 90+4'

Caution Summary

SAC - Lopez, Yellow Card, 24'

SAC - Ross, Yellow Card, 40'

SAC - Herrera, Yellow Card, 81'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Castellanos, Vancaeyezeele, Guillen, Azocar (Skinner, 56'), Wyke (Rodriguez, 90+3'), Marie, Hilton (Crisostomo, 46'), Bodily (Alvarez, 83'), Sharp (Arteaga, 56'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Hamid, Klepacz, Lasso, Skinner, Crisostomo, Alvarez, Arteaga, Rodriguez

Sacramento: Vitiello, Djedje (Spaulding, 90'), Kleemann, Desmond, Gurr, Ross, Willey (Fernandes, 76'), Benitez, Gurr, Ross, Willey, Benitez, Cicerone, Bennett (Herrera, 67'), Lopez (Parano, 46')

Sacramento Bench: Mazzola, Parano, Herrera, Fernandes, Spaulding, Edwards, Wanner, Jamieson







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.