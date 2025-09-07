United Edges Out San Antonio FC with Gritty 1-0 Road Win

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United returned to the win column with a hard-fought 1-0 road victory over San Antonio FC - their first league win since June 21. The decisive moment came in the 67th minute when recent signing Luther Archimède netted his first goal for the club, capitalizing on a key opportunity to give the Black & Yellow the lead.

The match was marked by grit and defensive tenacity. Goalkeeper Kris Shakes recorded his second clean sheet of the season, delivering several crucial saves and commanding his area with confidence against a physical San Antonio side that was reduced to 10 men early in the contest.

United controlled possession with 56.5% of the ball and kept the pressure on with a dynamic attack that consistently pushed San Antonio onto the back foot. Defensively, United dominated in nearly every key category, showcasing the discipline and intensity that had been lacking in recent weeks.

This victory not only delivers a vital three points but could also serve as a turning point in United's playoff push.

Stats Summary: SA/NM

Shots: 12/5

Shots on Goal: 2/3

Saves: 2/2

Corners Won: 6/0

Fouls: 14/20

Misconduct Summary:

NM: Carlos Moguel (Yellow Card - 8')

SAFC: Alexis Souahy (Yellow Card - 20')

SAFC: Landry Walker (Red Card - 31')

NM: Chris Gloster (Yellow Card - 38')

NM: Greg Hurst (Red Card - 53')

SAFC: Santiago Patino (Yellow Card - 57')

NM: Kristopher Shakes (Yellow Card - 59')

NM: Luther Archimede (Yellow Card - 78')

SAFC: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card - 86')

Up Next:

New Mexico United returns home on Wednesday, September 10th to host Detroit City FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park for a special Pluribus Night celebration.







