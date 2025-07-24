Match Preview: Republic FC at Spokane Velocity FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Overview: SAC @ SPK

Date: Saturday, July 26

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium (Spokane, Washington)

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Watch Party: At Ease Brewing (volunteer project starts at 6:00 p.m.)

Know Your Club - Republic FC

It's decision day in the USL Jägermeister Cup as Republic FC can punch its ticket to the Quarterfinals. The Indomitable Club must pick up a win against Spokane and wait for the results in Monterey Bay and AV Alta's match that begins at 8:00 p.m. If Monterey Bay gets the win, Sacramento could still finish on top of the group with a two- or three-goal performance as long as Monterey Bay matches or falls short of that mark in their match.

Neill Collins' squad is heading into the weekend having not conceded a goal in the last three matches, a streak that dates back to the team's last USL Cup contest against Orange County SC on June 28. Last weekend, the club remained undefeated in July with a 0-0 draw against league debutant Lexington SC. Up a man for the majority of the match, Republic FC controlled 60% of possession and forced Lexington's keeper to come up with five stellar saves, but in the end couldn't find the back of the net.

In its last USL Cup outing, The Quails suffered their first loss of the tournament as Orange County SC found the game-winner in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time. But thanks to a 5-0 goal differential in its first two matches, the defeat against OC didn't set Republic FC too much.

"It's unfortunate that we're going to have to wait for other results to come in, but we're focused on what we can control," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We want to go out and try to win this game and score as many goals as we can. If we do that, we have a good chance of going through to the next stage."

Know Your Opponent - Spokane Velocity FC

The second-year team may be out of USL Cup contention, but that doesn't mean they won't have something to play for on Saturday night. The 2024 League One finalists have been on top of the table since Week 8, but the rest of the pack has begun to catch up in recent weeks. Spokane has lost its last two matches and another upset over a Championship side would give the Pacific Northwest club a big boost of confidence to get back on track in a crucial part of the season.

Last weekend, Spokane lost just its third game of the season against Chattanooga Red Wolves. After conceding the opening goal in the fourth minute, Velocity's Anuar Pelaez had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot but his shot was stopped by the keeper. Red Wolves built on the excitement of the moment with a second goal just minutes later and then put the game out of reach with another in the 48th minute.

The last two weeks have been uncharacteristic for Spokane, who earlier this year went on the third-longest undefeated stretch in League One history (12 games). They're led by Anuar Pelaez, who has added eight goals across all competitions to earn three Team of the Week honors. He was also selected as the April Player of the Month after recording two goals and two assists. In between the sticks, goalkeeper Carlos Merancio is tied for the league lead with six clean sheets. Pelaez and Merancio are part of a group of core Velocity players boasting seasons of experience in USL Championship. Others include Birmingham Legion's all-time leading goal scorer Neco Brett, midfielder Collin Fernandez (Phoenix Rising, Austin Bold, FC Tulsa), and defender Ish Jome (Colorado Springs, San Antonio FC).







