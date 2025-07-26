Republic FC Edge Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC closed out an undefeated July with a 1-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC in the final round of the Jägermeister Cup Group Stage. With the win, Sacramento earned their 11th clean sheet of the year and put themselves in prime position to win their group and move on to the Jägermeister Cup knockout rounds.

Republic FC's offense didn't waste any time getting started. In the 10th minute, Sacramento's unwavering offensive pressure came to a head. Jack Gurr took charge of the ball on the right wing, sending a looping cross towards the back post of Spokane's net. From one wing-back to the other, Gurr's cross found Michel Benítez, who fired a powerful header into the back of the net to put Republic FC up 1-0.

Benítez's strike marked his second goal in 2025 Jägermeister Cup play, and Gurr's perfect ball across the Spokane box was his second assist in this year's competition.

The Velocity came close to erasing the deficit just 10 minutes after Sacramento took the crucial 1-0 lead. Andre Lewis fired a cutting strike from 25 yards out, catching the outside of Republic FC's right post. Jared Mazzola took charge of the rebound with an acrobatic save keeping the Quails ahead.

Sacramento continued to create dangerous chances throughout the first half. Freddy Kleemann rose above the entire Spokane defense in the 23rd minute, sending a header just above the bar, narrowly missing a chance to put Republic FC up 2-0 before the break.

The Indomitable Club kept up the pressure straight into halftime, peppering Spokane's penalty box with constant barrage of opportune crosses and free kicks. Sacramento dominated Spokane's final third in the first half, winning 66.7% of duels and firing 4 shots from inside Spokane's box.

The second half opened with clutch defensive performances from the entire Sacramento back line. Interventions from Jack Gurr and Lee Desmond on two Spokane cut-back crosses preserved the Quails' lead. It wasn't long before the momentum once again swung towards the Spokane net.

Republic FC replied to Velocity's pressure with more aerial attacks. In the 55th minute, the Boys in Old Glory Red swung a corner into the penalty area, where Russell Cicerone rattled the woodwork of Spokane's net with Sacramento's third dangerous header of the night.

The teams went back and forth throughout the second half. Republic FC brought on five substitutes, including new signing Khori Bennet. Blake Willey, one of the five subs, nearly became the second-youngest goal scorer in club history in the 84th minute. A deflection came out to the edge of the box and the 18-year-old rifled a shot against the side netting, narrowly missing Spokane's net.

Mazzola secured Sacramento's victory with a clutch save in the 95th minute. In the final play of the match, Spokane sent a corner deep into the Republic FC box. With the final shot of the game, Marky Hernández sent a header into the bottom corner of the net.

In a shootout with over 31 total shots, Sacramento's defense held firm. The squad won over 65% of aerial duels, with its dominance in the air earning the team its 11th clean sheet of the year in all competitions.

With the win, Sacramento moves into 1st in Group A, with a tiebreak advantage over the Las Vegas Lights, who also sit on 9 points. Republic FC's fate will be decided by the result of Monterey Bay FC's match against AV Alta FC.

The Indomitable Club returns to league play next Saturday when it hits the road to face off with Western Conference foe San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the contest will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+. On August 9, Republic FC is back at home to host NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC on $5 beer night. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. contest are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Spokane Velocity FC

USL Jägermeister Cup, Group Stage

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Washington

July 26, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Michel Benítez (Jack Gurr) 10' ; SPK - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Freddy Kleemann (caution) 61', Blake Willey (caution) 82'; SPK - Camron Miller (caution) 49'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Chibi Ukaegbu 69'), Jared Timmer, Michel Benitez (AJ Edwards 83'), Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Blake Willey 80'), Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Russell Cicerone (Dominik Wanner 80'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 69'), Cristian Parano

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Luis Felipe

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 4, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

Spokane Velocity FC: Ryan Bilichuk, Camron Miller, David García, Lucky Opara, Ismaaila Jome, Collin Fernández (Bryce Meredith 75'), Andre Lewis, Shavon John-Brown (Rocky Wells 87'), Masango Akale (Marky Hernández 87'), Neco Brett (Anuar Peláez 64'), Luis Gil (C) (Nil Vinyals 64')

Unused Substitutes: Javier Martín Gil, Jalen Crisler, Carlos Merancio

Stats: Shots: 15, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 3, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 4

